OUTMANOEUVRED, MAT HASAN SWALLOWS ISMAIL SABRI’S BITTER PILL – UMNO NO.2 AGREES TO ISMAIL AS PM CANDIDATE DESPITE OUTRANKING HIM – BUT WANTS GE15 TO TAKE PLACE ‘BETWEEN NOW & JUNE’

Ismail Sabri as PM candidate proves Umno’s stability in facing GE15, Tok Mat says

UMNO’S decision to name Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister candidate for the 15th general election (GE15) proves the party’s unity and stability to face challenges then.

Deputy president Mohamad Hasan said the decision clearly showed Umno’s maturity, hence ending speculations that the party was in turmoil in determining who should be their “poster boy”.

“For me, in facing GE15, we have to put our house in order first. If our house is in turmoil and we are fighting over who should be in the spotlight, that would raise questions and it is definitely not good for the party. So, when the leadership came out with the decision, we are relieved.

“People said Umno is in turmoil over who should be the poster boy. We have shown them that we all agreed that the prime minister is the best candidate… that Umno is united, calm and all set to face the election,” he said to reporters after attending the opening ceremony of the Negri Sembilan legislative assembly sitting in Seremban today.

Mohamad, who is also Rantau assemblyman and Umno election director, also repeated his stance that now until June is the best time for the polls to be held due to the overwhelming enthusiasm among party members on the back of victories in the Malacca and Johor elections.

He said he would start going to each state to monitor and scrutinise winnable seats that need to be focused on after the Aidilfitri celebration.

“There are seats that we want to retain, there are seats that we want to regain and there are seats that we want to minimise losses. That’s my strategy.

“We have to be realistic, we are not contesting all seats,” he said.

– Bernama

.