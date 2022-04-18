‘CRUCIAL TURNING POINT’ REACHED – EVEN AS U.S. & NATO RATCHET UP THEIR WAR OF DISINFORMATION – PUTIN’S MARIUPOL CAPTURE UNDERSCORES ‘BRUTAL DIVISIONS’ AMONG EUROPEAN NATIONS AS THEY SUFFER THE HEAT WHILE U.S. FANS THE FLAMES
As Russian claimed that its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol, the strategically important port city in southeastern Ukraine, setting a deadline for Ukraine troops in the city to surrender, some experts considered that the battle could be seen as a crucial turning point for the Ukraine-Russia conflict that would have last for two months. Taking Mariupol will help lay the foundation for Russia’s next phased military operations in the Donbass and taking the port city could create a land corridor from Lugansk to Donetsk to Crimea.
The US and NATO’s continuous shipments of weapons to Ukraine would only lead to unpredictable consequences, prolonging the Russia-Ukraine conflict and fanning the flames, which will also affect the European security framework in a long run, experts warned.
Russia gave holdout Ukrainian soldiers an ultimatum on Sunday to lay down their arms in Mariupol, which Moscow said its forces had nearly completely controlled in what would be its biggest capture of the conflict that last nearly two months, Reuters reported.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday that the Ukrainian port city had been completely retaken from Azov militants, foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian troops, and the remaining part of the Ukrainian grouping is encircled on the premises of the Azovstal iron and steel works [one of Europe’s biggest metallurgical plants], the TASS said.
Mariupol is a strategic city on the Sea of Azov that Russia has been targeting since the conflict began, as taking the city would help create a land corridor from Luhansk to Donetsk and down to Crimea, according to some analysis. This land corridor, for Moscow, would secure control of the Ukrainian coast on the Sea of Azov and help smooth the supplies by sea.
“Taking Mariupol will help lay the foundation for the next military operation in the Donbass as various signs showed now that with the military support by the US-led West, Ukraine is going to launch a meaningful military operation in the Donbass in which Russia can’t lose,” a Beijing-based geopolitical affairs expert, who preferred not to be identified, told the Global Times on Sunday.
The next phase of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine could begin in the next few days, NBC News said on Saturday, citing two senior US defense officials, and Ukraine is rapidly running through artillery and artillery rounds.
At the time, US officials assessed the Russians intended to regroup and then began another military operation, focusing on the Donbass region and southeastern Ukraine, the media report said.
The first strategic significance of the Russian occupation of Mariupol is to consolidate the gains of the Crimea conflict in 2014 while restoring Russia’s strategic control of the Black Sea area, Wang Yiwei, director of the Institute of International Affairs at the Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Sunday.
Taking the port is also strategically important to deter Sweden and Finland, which have also proposed joining NATO.
Russia recently said that a nuclear-free Baltic region would no longer be possible if Finland and Sweden become NATO members, alluding to additional nuclear deployments in Europe, CNBC said, as the two countries said their decision on whether to apply for NATO membership would come within a matter of weeks.
“The Ukrainian side will have a new understanding and judgment on the overall situation after Russia takes Mariupol, as the takeover of the port city is not just symbolic, but substantive, in reawakening the Ukrainian government to the urgency of the situation and avoiding a misjudgment of Russian army’s power,” Wang said.
The remaining part of the Ukrainian grouping in Mariupol has been fully encircled on the premises of the Azovstal iron and steel works the Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday that negotiations would end if Russian troops kill the remaining forces.
While the Russia-Ukraine conflict is not easing, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies that the US believes the Russian military operations in Ukraine could last through the end of 2022, the CNN said on Friday. At the same time, the US, along with the NATO, ramped up shipments of the “most sensitive” weapons systems to Ukraine, pushing the crisis into unpredictable territory.
The reason behind the continue supply of weapons to Ukraine by the US and NATO is that the US does not want the conflict to end soon, as it just wants the fighting to continue so that it could continue imposing sanctions on Russia to drag Russia down and bring Russian President Vladimir Putin down, Wang noted.
“The US is also taking this opportunity to bring down Europe’s so-called autonomy and independence and undermine the strategic trust between China and Russia. With all the problems in the domestic US affairs, it has to keep deflecting attention and creating wars to make momentum for the midterm elections,” he said.
Russia-Ukraine conflict lays bare brutal divisions among European nations
Illustration: Chen Xian/Global Times
Recently, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s planned visit to Kiev was reportedly rejected by the Ukrainian government. Steinmeier is a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which had relatively good relations with Russia in the past. This move allegedly has caused suspicion from the Ukrainian government toward the German leader and the German government.
While the German side felt irritated toward the “aborted” trip, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied receiving a request from the German president.
It seems like a simple diplomatic episode, but has exposed internal divergences of European countries in terms of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. After the outbreak of the conflict, European countries have almost unanimously condemned and sanctioned Russia. From this sense, their words and actions are supposed to win approval from the Ukrainian government. However, the farce behind Steinmeier’s visit is telling.
First, given the Nord Stream 2 project, Ukraine believes that Germany and France are partial to Russia. Second, the dialogues haven’t been fruitful, and Ukraine questions whether European countries have piled enough pressure on Russia. Third, after US President Joe Biden accused Russia of committing “genocide,” leaders from France and Germany did not follow suit. Zelensky said that Emmanuel Macron’s refusal to describe the situation in his country as “genocide” was “very hurtful.”
Looking back at the escalation of the conflict, European countries are not as united as they seem. There are divergences in their words and actions. Some Eastern European and Baltic countries, which are located close to the conflict zone, tend to support NATO’s military presence to guard against the “Russian threat” out of their own national security considerations. In contrast, many countries in western Europe are taking a relatively moderate attitude in their diplomatic stance when discussing Russia. The Ukrainian government expects all European countries to stand firmly on its side, but the reality is cruel. European countries like Germany and France cannot satisfy Ukraine on every matter. Each country has its own interests to consider.
For European countries, there exists a bottom line in condemning and sanctioning Russia, and it is impossible to ignore their own national interests. Germany is dependent on Russia for energy supply and cannot turn a blind eye to its own energy security interests. Similarly, European countries have differences in their attitudes and foreign policy orientations when dealing with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, just as their attitudes toward receiving refugees are different. Setting aside practical interests, differences are unavoidable from the perspective of the historical background of internal divisions in Europe.
The first case in point is Poland. Due to Poland’s close proximity to Russia, it has had conflicts with Russia several times in history. So it is not surprising that the Polish government has stood firmly against Russia in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The second case is Finland. Also because of its close proximity to Russia, it had been devoured by Russia in history, and is deeply afraid of Russia. Therefore, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has accelerated the end of Finland’s neutral foreign policy, and it is currently preparing to apply to join NATO.
The third case is Germany. The relationship between Germany and Russia used to be warm. The grievances between Germany and Russia were inextricably linked. After the unification of Germany in the 1870s, former chancellor of the German Reich Otto von Bismarck decided to join hands with Russia to counter the UK. Bismarck knew that the long-term interests of the German nation fundamentally contradicted with the interests of the British Empire. Germany lacked survival space and strategic resources, which the UK could not provide while Russia could.
Nonetheless, the then former German emperor Wilhelm II did not follow Bismarck’s vision, but made the fatal mistake of attacking Russia. The painful lessons of Germany’s failure in the two world wars show that once Germany and Russia are completely opposed to and confront each other, they can only be in a position of being suppressed by the British and American forces.
This lesson remains relevant for Germany today. Being the most powerful industrial manufacturer in Europe, Germany is highly complementary with Russia, a resource-rich country. Once the advantages of Germany and Russia are combined, it will be a nightmare for the British and American forces. Despite the lack of governing experience of the new German government, it is supposed to know these historical laws and lessons.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is not only a direct confrontation between the two nations, but also the focus of the game of interests and conflicts among European countries. For some time to come, with the evolution of the war and the escalation of US sanctions against Russia, the contradictions and divisions within Europe will continue. In particular, how to adjust the Germany-Russia relationship and its future direction will be a core factor affecting the European security structure as a whole.
The author is a research fellow with the Institute of European Studies
https://www.globaltimes.cn/
.