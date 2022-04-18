PETALING JAYA: Amanah has joined its Pakatan Harapan partner DAP in urging the coalition against working with Bersatu and PAS in the coming general election (GE15) under its “big tent” approach.

While noting that the opposition needed to put up a united front in GE15, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu maintained that PH cannot work with Bersatu, PAS and even Umno.

He said there was no way that PH would work with “traitors” who betrayed the people’s mandate, referring to Bersatu and several former PKR leaders’ roles in the Sheraton Move and eventual toppling of the PH government.

However, the Kota Raja MP said PH should keep its door open to Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang, the Shafie Apdal-led Warisan and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s Muda, as these parties and leaders did not betray the people’s mandate.

In a statement today, Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, said Amanah would try to increase the number of allies in facing Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) at the polls.

Earlier today, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng stated that his party would not work with Bersatu and PAS as they did not trust the two parties’ leaders.

Lim had also told Utusan Malaysia he did not want to meet Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss any form of cooperation as the former prime minister was one of the masterminds behind the Sheraton Move.

Previously, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party was open to working with non-PH parties. However, Saifuddin said he was not referring to Bersatu “specifically”.

It was also reported that Muhyiddin had approached several leaders of opposition parties to discuss possible partnerships following the Johor state elections, which saw PH and PN losing heavily as BN romped to a strong win.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.