U.S. ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET FOR ASEAN INCLUDING MALAYSIA – AFTER FAILING TO FIND SUPPORT IN THE MIDDLE EAST, INDIA & CHINA – BUT WILL SOUTHEAST ASIA’S MOSTLY DICTATORIAL REGIMES INCLUDING SINGAPORE BE STUPID ENOUGH TO BE USED LIKE UKRAINE TO FURTHER AMERICA’S CRAZE TO OVERPOWER & ENCIRCLE CHINA, RUSSIA
US has no feasible plan to help ASEAN ‘build back better’
Countering China will dominate the US-ASEAN summit to be held by the US in mid-May, media speculated. Yet experts predicted uniting the bloc to stand against China will be another “wild goose chase” by the US as the region has been extremely cautious of clearly taking sides amid the complicated international situation.
US President Joe Biden will host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders in Washington, DC on May 12 and 13 for a US-ASEAN Special Summit, the White House announced on Saturday.
It is widely anticipated that containing China would be a major topic at the summit, yet Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, pointed out that it would in fact be difficult for the US to instigate ASEAN members into conflict with China at a multilateral summit.
“Almost no ASEAN members have a strong negative view of China, ” Lü told the Global Times. “Even if there are some minor conflicts, both sides are restrained and want to resolve them through negotiations.”
The US is more likely to try to divide these countries by exploring the so-called values-related issues, Lü noted.
“The US will try to divide some countries into what they see as the ‘democratic camp,’ implying that they can have a better future with the US. But if the US is bent on dividing the camps, it is also a situation that ASEAN does not want to see.”
In a comment published by his office in early April, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned the US against isolating China over the war in Ukraine by framing it as a battle between “democracies” and “autocracies,” which would complicate an already frayed relationship between the two powers.
The summit was originally set for March 28 and 29 before being delayed without a new date, after the agenda of some ASEAN members clashed with US’ unilateral decision and they threatened to withdraw from the summit.
In fact, the protests of ASEAN members against the summit schedule in March were only a partial reflection of the region’s attitude toward the US for some time, according to Lü.
The negative attitude toward US interference can also be seen through a series of recent events – only Singapore among all ASEAN members supported the US on the issue of sanctions against Russia, and after the postponement of the March summit, the foreign ministers of four ASEAN members chose to visit China, while only one visited the US.
Scholars pointed out the US’ upcoming Indo-Pacific Economic Framework attempt to use ASEAN as a breakthrough to encircle China will likely end up going against its own wishes.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, China’s trade with ASEAN showed a counter-trend growth. In 2021, China’s trade in goods with ASEAN recorded a 28.1 percent growth year-on-year, with China’s exports to ASEAN 26.1 percent year-on-year and imports up 30.8 percent year-on-year.
ASEAN has become China’s largest trading partner for two consecutive years, reflecting the resilience and great potential of China’s cooperation with ASEAN.
In terms of regional stability, China’s diplomacy starts with defusing conflicts, while the US has always pinned its hopes on creating regional conflicts, as also witnessed by ASEAN members.
In a region that has always enjoyed peace, China’s values and worldview would be recognized, Lü said.
Washington’s geopolitical appetite has been growing
In recent days, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and State Department spokesperson Ned Price have expressed their views on when the Russia-Ukraine conflict might end. Sullivan said on Thursday that “fighting in Ukraine could go on for months or longer.” Blinken and Price said that the clash could last through the end of 2022. There are indications showing that this is not so much a judgment by Washington as it is its real intent.
This prediction is an extension of seven months from previous ones that generally argued that the conflict would end in May. After the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, almost all Washington’s practices have been to push the war into a prolonged one, and all kinds of mobilization and “efforts” have been made to this end. This prediction of Washington’s, in effect, is telling Ukraine to go ahead and “we support you.” Ukraine has been extremely exploited as a pawn.
As the Russia-Ukraine conflict has lasted for more than 50 days, it became increasingly clear that “rescuing Ukraine” was just a “theater effect” that the US wanted to create ostensibly. Manipulating the pace and taking advantage of the chaos has been Washington’s real purpose. The Pentagon on Wednesday hosted leaders of the top eight US weapons manufacturers to discuss faster production of weapons. The stocks of these military-industrial companies appear to be on the verge of another surge. The US military-industrial complex is the most direct and biggest beneficiary of the prolongation of the war. In addition, triggering maximum consumption to Russia, using the “Russia threat theory” to draw Europe to its side, and manipulating NATO to a greater extent are the “geopolitical dividends” tainted with blood that the US expects to gain from this war.
Therefore, although US President Joe Biden has repeatedly said a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is “World War III, something we must strive to prevent,” the US’ policies seem to have escalated the situation toward this direction. Shortly after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the two countries showed their attitude of wishing to reach a cease-fire through talks and they had engaged in several rounds of negotiations. During the fifth round, Russia and Ukraine got closer on their stances and released positive signals.
However, Ukraine soon changed its attitude on core topics such as whether it will join NATO, and the talks fell into de facto deadlock. This may partly be due to Ukraine’s negotiating tactics, but the root cause is known to all – as the things didn’t go in line with Washington’s script, the US stepped in to undermine the consensus and basis for negotiations.
After the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, people feared the advent of a “new cold war.” But the current situation is heading toward a more dangerous scenario than merely a “new cold war.” Because during the Cold War era, the two camps had reached an agreement that security was mutual. The two sides refrained themselves and kept a long-term peace during their military and ideological standoff. The current US policy of “defeating Russia” has gone further than “suppression” – and of course, the peace of Ukraine is clearly not within Washington’s priorities. The current US is as hegemonic and arrogant as it was shortly after the end of the Cold War when it was the only pole in the world.
Washington’s geopolitical appetite has been growing as the Russia-Ukraine conflict goes on. US media reported that the US and its allies have begun planning for a “far different world” in which they “actively seek to isolate and weaken” Russia. The “security anxiety” hyped by the US has made neutral European countries like Sweden and Finland seek to join NATO. It has also pushed Europe and Russia into a downward spiral in terms of confrontation on security.
Nevertheless, whether or not the US’ strategy will end up boomeranging as much as its “democracy promotion,” Russia has warned of “unpredictable consequences” of the US intent to divide the world.
More dangerously, Washington, which has tasted blood in the Ukraine crisis, has an urge to take this approach global. People see that Washington is trying to make the most of the Russia-Ukraine conflict by linking it to the Indo-Pacific situation. On one hand, the US is proactively making NATO look eastward. On the other hand, it is sparing no efforts to make waves in the Asia-Pacific. The US has invited, for the first time, Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers to NATO foreign ministers’ meetings, tried to rope Japan into AUKUS and intensified its political manipulation on the Taiwan question. Indulging in extreme geopolitical games, Washington is increasingly becoming the origin of chaos and wars – this should be watched and guarded against by all.
