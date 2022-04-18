LET THEM DIE THEIR OWN TERRIBLE DEATHS – ONLY ANWAR DESPERATE ENOUGH TO JUMP INTO THE COFFIN WITH MUHYIDDIN & HADI – JUST FOR A LAST-DITCH SHOT TO BE DPM OR EVEN DPM2 – BUT GUAN ENG SLAMS THE DOOR SHUT ON BERSATU & PAS – ‘IT’S ALL RIGHT IF WE CHAT IN PARLIAMENT BUT TO DISCUSS WORKING TOGETHER, I DON’T AGREE. THE DOOR IS CLOSED’

PETALING JAYA: DAP has closed the door on cooperation with Bersatu and PAS, with its chairman, Lim Guan Eng, stating he does not trust the two parties’ leaders.

Lim also said he did not want to meet Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to discuss any form of cooperation as the former prime minister was one of the masterminds behind the Sheraton Move, which led to Pakatan Harapan losing federal power 22 months after winning the 14th general election.

“I won’t agree if he wants to meet. We were stabbed in the back, and we shouldn’t be fooled again,” Lim told Utusan Malaysia.

“It’s all right if we chat in Parliament, but to discuss working together, I don’t agree. I won’t accept it, the door is closed.”

Lim also claimed that Muhyiddin, when he was home minister during the PH government, “sabotaged” DAP by claiming its members were linked to the defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which Muhyiddin listed as a terrorist organisation.

DAP assemblymen P Gunasekaran and G Saminathan and 10 others were charged in October 2019 over alleged links to the Sri Lankan militant group. However, in February 2020, then-attorney-general Tommy Thomas exercised his powers as public prosecutor to discontinue proceedings against the 12.

“It was our own people or the deep state which betrayed us. Why did Muhyiddin say our people were linked to LTTE when the group didn’t even exist then?” said Lim.

The Bagan MP also said DAP does not trust PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang because he is always evasive and does not keep his word.

Lim’s criticism of Muhyiddin and Hadi comes just two weeks after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he has had meetings with Muhyiddin, but had never discussed political cooperation or support for the Pagoh MP to be prime minister again.

Anwar, the PKR president, had previously called on PH to engage with all opposition parties before facing Barisan Nasional (BN) at last month’s Johor elections, which BN romped to a convincing win.

Although he did not single out Bersatu specifically, PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said earlier this month PH was ready to discuss cooperation with any party ahead of GE15.