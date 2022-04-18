RAFIZI DROPS A BOMB ON ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S HEAD – STOP DAYDREAMING ABOUT RETAINING SELANGOR! – THE STARK WARNING COMES DAYS AFTER NURUL IZZAH REVEALS THE ANWAR-LED PAKATAN MAY HAVE TO WAIT AT LEAST 10 YEARS TO WIN ANOTHER GENERAL ELECTION AGAIN

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) and PKR should not be overconfident about retaining power in Selangor for another term at the next general election, says PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli.
“If the leadership of PH and PKR are still daydreaming about easily retaining Selangor, I would suggest that we splash water on their faces,” Rafizi told party members at a campaign event for the party elections next month.
Reminding party members that the opposition coalition had suffered losses in recent state elections, Rafizi said: “If we were defeated only for the first time, it would be okay, we can do better the second time. But we have lost four times!”
Were the coalition to lose power in Selangor next, “it would be akin to entering a cave from which we would never be able to get out”, he said.
PH captured power in Selangor and four other states in the 2008 general election, and was returned to power in 2013 and 2018.
Rafizi said that the current political scenario was different from 2018, when PH surprisingly won the parliamentary general election and formed the federal government.
However, the opposition has suffered a series of setbacks in by-elections and at state assembly elections since then.
Last month, Barisan Nasional won a thumping victory in Johor, capturing 40 seats in the state assembly, while PH won 12 seats, 11 through DAP and Amanah and one from PKR, followed by Perikatan Nasional (3) and Muda (1).
“If this was the result (we got) in Johor, then we can expect the same (result) in GE15,” he said.
Rafizi speculated that the general election would be held in August, and warned Selangor PH leaders with positions in the state government and city councils, as well as those serving as state assemblymen, to be prepared to lose their positions three or four months from now.
Should the state be lost, the opposition coalition would find it difficult to win it back, as well as power in Putrajaya, at the following general election, he said. FMT
Nurul Izzah’s views cast doubt on Anwar’s leadership, says analyst
PETALING JAYA: Nurul Izzah Anwar’s recent comments over Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) slim chances of winning the next general election (GE15) reflect a lack of confidence in her father’s leadership, says a political analyst.
Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia said Nurul Izzah’s comments, while bitter to swallow, reflected the current sentiment that the public is no longer confident in the Anwar Ibrahim-led PH’s ability to govern successfully.
“It is difficult for Izzah to be completely honest given that it involves her father’s performance. But for an outsider, it appears her comments are in line with Rafizi Ramli’s,” he said.
Rafizi, the PKR vice-president, had earlier said that PH should be realistic over its chances in GE15 and settle for remaining in the opposition “with dignity.”
On Thursday, Izzah said PH would need at least 10 more years or two more general elections before it can retake the federal government.
The former PKR vice-president also said she foresaw PH having a tough time in GE15 and losing many parliamentary and state seats.
Akademi Nusantara senior fellow Azmi Hassan said Izzah “has raised the white flag” with her comments, adding that it should not have happened with GE15 yet to be announced.
“Every party must give confidence to its supporters. When Nurul Izzah or Rafizi says there is no hope for PH to form the government, it gives the impression that they’ve conceded defeat and given the advantage to Barisan Nasional-Umno,” he said.
He said Nurul Izzah’s decision not to contest for any position at the upcoming PKR elections would make it difficult for her to restore faith in the party.
“If PKR hopes to change for the better, it must start from within and it must come from someone in a position of influence within the party. Without that influence, it will be difficult to achieve the changes Nurul Izzah has suggested,” he said.
Azmi added that if Rafizi were to lose out on the PKR deputy president’s post he is set to contest, the faction within the party that is seeking reforms would see its actions getting stunted.
Both Fauzi and Azmi agreed that PKR must highlight the talents of its younger members to garner the support of the youth.
“As difficult as it is to admit, the younger generation identifies more with Nurul Izzah than Anwar,” Fauzi said. “PH must put its confidence behind young leaders who have been pushing for reforms.”
Azmi said Anwar’s performance as a leader throughout previous general elections was indicative of his failure as the opposition leader.
“PH needs a new leader as Anwar’s leadership has failed time and again.
“A change of leadership must occur to raise the confidence and faith of those who wish to support the coalition.” FMT
