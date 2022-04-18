IN WAKE OF JOHOR ‘BASIKAL LAJAK’ CASE WHICH CREATED MASSIVE RACIAL ANGST – A WARNING FROM TMJ TO RACE-BAITING PARTIES LIKE UMNO, BERSATU & PAS – EVEN AS ZAHID DENIES RUMORS ACCUSED IN KL CHILD ABUSE CASE SITI BAINUN IS HIS STEPDAUGHTER – JOHOR PRINCE OFFERS LEGAL HELP FOR THE OTHER SIDE

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has hit out at attempts to link him with Siti Bainun Ahd Razali, the founder of Rumah Bonda, who has been charged with abusing Bella, a teenager with Down’s syndrome.

“Associating me with the accused in a photograph is unfounded,” he said in an online posting today. “As a political leader, I am unlikely to reject anyone’s request to be photographed.”

Zahid, a former deputy prime minister, said some had accused him of trying to protect Siti Bainun, but pointed out that he had helped many individuals throughout his time in politics, including those who came to him to ask for aid and financial resources for charity.

“But I would never protect any of them if they are charged with being involved in a crime,” he said. “Don’t be quick to accuse and jump to conclusions based on what you can read and see. Let the courts determine the truth through the trial process.”

He said accusations that he had tried to influence the court in the Bella case also did not make sense. “How can I do this when even the prosecutors know that I have no power to do so,” he said.

Separately, Zahid’s daughter, Nurulhidayah, also denied that Siti Bainun was a stepdaughter of Zahid’s, as alleged in online claims.

“If everyone takes pictures with my father and my family, does that mean they’re all related to us?” she said in a comment on a photograph showing Siti Bainun with her family.

Former prime minister Najib Razak had also hit out at those associating him with Siti Bainun, including Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, over a photograph showing them at an award ceremony held by Puteri Umno.

Siti Bainun, 30, is on trial in the High Court on two counts of abandonment and abuse, resulting in Bella sustaining physical and emotional injuries, at a condominium in Wangsa Maju here between February and June 2021. FMT

Bella case: TMJ offers his lawyers for Women’s Ministry watching brief

JOHOR BARU: Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim has offered the services of his lawyers for free in the abuse case of the 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome known as Bella.

“I have contacted and discussed with my lawyers regarding Bella’s abuse case. The case is currently being tried at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court and the public prosecution team has started proceedings against the accused in this case,” he said.

“I will contact Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Rina Harun and offer my lawyers’ services to hold a watching brief on behalf of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development for this case free of charge,” he added in a statement here on Saturday (April 16).

A watching brief refers to checking on and giving a report on a particular case.

In this context, it means that the Crown Prince would sponsor to have his lawyers observe the trial on behalf of the Ministry to ensure that it is being conducted in a professional and unbiased manner.

The case involving the teenager has gathered much attention online due to the severity of the alleged abuses and as the accused, Siti Bainun was being represented by 10 lawyers.

The founder of Rumah Bonda, Siti Bainun, 30, had pleaded not guilty to two charges of neglecting and abusing the teenager to the point of the victim suffering injuries and also emotional trauma. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

.