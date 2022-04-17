SHUT YOUR GOB, YELLEN! – CHINA’S STATUS IN THE WORLD COMES FROM ITS OWN STRENGTH BUILT UP FROM DECADES OF HARDWORK & SACRIFICE – NOT BECAUSE OF WHETHER YOU OR YOUR EVEN MORE GERIATIC BOSS JOE BIDEN CHOOSE TO GRANT IT YOUR CONCEITED BUT TOTALLY USELESS STAMP OF APPROVAL OR NOT! – INDEED, GERIATRIC BULLIES ONLY HASTEN THE GROWTH OF CIPS TO REPLACE SWIFT
“The world’s attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace further economic integration may well be affected by China’s reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia,” she said.
This is a blatant threat to China, but China never accepts or becomes frightened by such threats. China’s international status is achieved by its own strength, rather than granted by the US. As treasury secretary, Yellen should know this better than anyone else.
Yellen’s remarks are aimed at dragging China into the chaos and smearing China at the same time to create the impression that China is not a responsible power. However, this is of little substance, said Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University.
“The measures the US can take against China have already been in use for years. Washington had engaged in various sanctions since it launched the trade war with China, which turned out to be ineffective. It is just trying to use the Ukraine crisis to blackmail China more comprehensively,” Li told the Global Times.
US Labor Department data released on Tuesday shows that consumers in the US paid more for everyday items in March, to their highest level in 40 years, as inflation rose to 8.5 percent. And gasoline prices have skyrocketed. By prolonging the war in Ukraine, the US government is trying to shift the problems to other countries. But this is just drinking poison to quench their thirst.
China’s stance on the Ukraine crisis has been objective, fair and consistent. China has repeatedly called for peace and talks. But the US approaches have only compounded the crisis. For example, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday an additional $800 million in weapons to Ukraine, including artillery, armored personnel carriers and helicopters.
The US is the last country that wants to see a ceasefire in Ukraine. It is impossible for the US to put out the flames of war in Ukraine because it will not allow Ukraine to accept Russia’s conditions, Zhu Feng, a professor of international relations at Nanjing University, told the Global Times.
Li from the China Foreign Affairs University also argues that Washington hopes to take advantage of the Ukraine issue to “suffocate” Russia. The divergence between what the US says and does reflects contradictions in the US policies.
“Yellen’s statements show that senior US administration officials have realized a prolonged war in Ukraine could have a huge impact on global industrial chains. They are anxious about the ‘gray rhino’ that can spark a new decline in the world economy,” Zhu said. “There is even a good chance that the US economy will enter recession in the second half of the year. However, the need of domestic political and security interests has led the US to continue to pretend to be a staunch supporter of ‘democracy,’ ‘freedom’ and ‘human rights’ in Ukraine.”
Washington holds no moral ground on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The US takes advantage of the insecurity the conflict has brought to Europe and its uncompromising competition with Russia for its own strategic goals. Washington can be said to be the initiator of the entire crisis. It doesn’t mean Western countries, which chose to side with the US, all agree with what the US has said and done. For example, France and Germany are not that satisfied with the US.
The US’ unjustified policy toward the Russia-Ukraine conflict has increasingly taken a toll. It will simply further hurt the global economy by pointing the gun at China. According to Zhu, US pressure won’t make China budge, nor will China yield to pressure.
China and the US need to coordinate on how to stabilize the world economy and ease the situation in Ukraine. By substituting threats for coordination, the US shows the arrogance of its policy elite and the tragedy of US diplomacy. – https://www.globaltimes.cn/
SWIFT not irreplaceable, but its substitution requires considerable preparations: China’s former central bank chief
SWIFT is not irreplaceable, but its substitution requires a great deal of preparations given SWIFT’s efficiency and market scale, Zhou Xiaochuan, former chief of China’s central bank, said on Saturday at an annual financial forum in Beijing.
At the 2022 Tsinghua PBCSF Global Finance Forum in Beijing, Zhou gave an insight into the role of SWIFT, China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) and digital currencies amid current geopolitical instability.
Cross-border payments in global trade can theoretically be made without going through SWIFT, the former governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBC) said.
If SWIFT is immensely used as a sanction tool, others will surely find other messaging conduits to continue doing trade, he said.
Global financial payment or messaging systems, should they slide into some “Cold War” patterns, would bring damage to everyone, Zhou commented.
The West’s adoption of a financial nuclear option in using SWIFT to sanction Russia amid Ukraine tensions is a wakeup call for China’s financial development. “We must get prepared,” tapping the digital economy to ensure financial, trade security, Liu Liange, chairman of Bank of China, said at the forum.
Zhou’s remarks on SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, especially when compared with CIPS, the homegrown payment and settlement system CIPS launched by the PBC in 2015, were thought provoking.
SWIFT is in fact a messaging platform, instead of a cross-border international payment system. It handles a lot of communications prior to payments being executed, and the following payment and settlement go through the system of each country, Zhou said.
While CIPS is designed for the cross-border payment for the yuan, making it the cross-border payment, settlement and clearing system of the Chinese currency. Of course, it also can be used by some other mainstream currencies, but so far there are not many of them using it, Zhou noted.
Last year, the number of transactions CIPS handled hit more than 3.3 million, up by over 50 percent from the prior year. It processed roughly 80 trillion yuan ($12.56 trillion) worth of transactions in 2021, a surge of over 75 percent from 2020, Jiefang Daily reported at the end of February.
Presently, participants in CIPS hit 1,259 and the system’s coverage includes 103 countries and regions. Overseas institutions taking part in the system are 649, accounting for 52 percent of the total, according to the report.
By comparison, “an average of 42 million payments and securities transactions were processed using our FIN message service per day last year,” SWIFT disclosed in early February. “SWIFT is accelerating flows to achieve instant processing between 4 billion accounts and 11,000 institutions in more than 200 countries.”
The daily amount SWIFT handles stand at about $5 trillion, according to media reports, citing the US Treasury. Annually, with about 250 business days, SWIFT handles about $1.25 quadrillion.
Zhou, a frequently cited voice in central bank digital currency, also said at the forum that the cross-border use of China’s central bank digital currency e-CNY can’t be ruled out, but the possibility would focus on its use in cross-border retail.
The e-CNY is not meant to replace the US dollar and it “can’t be easily used as military weapon,” he said. – https://www.globaltimes.cn/
