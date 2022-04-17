‘WITHOUT UMNO, I AM NOBODY’ – BUT IS ISMAIL SABRI REALLY SO HUMBLE? – ALREADY, THE ‘TURTLE EGG’ IS POINTING THE GUN BACK AT MUHYIDDIN, HIS BENEFACTOR & PREDECESSOR, NOW THAT ZAHID-NAJIB CAMP HAVE AGREED TO NAME HIM THE UMNO PM CANDIDATE

Ismail Sabri is a lucky man

IN politics, it is sometimes about being in the right place at the right time and that seems to be the case for Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The man who, never in his wildest dream thought he would become Prime Minister (PM), was finally and formally endorsed as Umno’s poster boy.

In doing so, Umno has settled what political analyst Ivanapl S. Grewal called the “thorniest issue” that was dividing the party.

“You could call it a quid pro quo. Each has something the other needs,” said Ivanpal.

Ismail Sabri needs the party’s support while Umno needs him in order to call for a general election.

“Umno has to be 101% united if they are to win and the conventional wisdom is that it is a non-starter to go into a general election without a PM candidate.

There was applause at the Umno supreme council meeting on Thursday (April 14) when president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the decision.

The matter had been discussed by the party’s top five, that is, the president, deputy president and three vice-presidents, as well as the political bureau before it was put to the supreme council.

“It’s the right decision, it will add stability to the party and also the economy. Investors want to know what to expect,” said supreme council member Datuk Seri Sharkar Shamsudin.

It will also help dispel stories that Datuk Seri Najib Razak is making a comeback or that Ahmad Zahid will be the next prime minister.

Ismail Sabri needs to win his own mandate rather than hang onto a dysfunctional ruling coalition that is propped up by the Opposition.

We are living in strange times where, for the first time ever, the Opposition is helping to keep its enemies in power.

Investors also have zero confidence in a government of strange bedfellows who do battle with each other in state elections.

With the borders reopening, investors would head elsewhere if Malaysia does not put its act together.

Ismail Sabri, said former Umno politician Datuk Faizal Abdullah, has been quite lucky since taking over from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“He managed to secure a MOU with the Opposition, then Umno won two state elections and now the international borders are opened. He has a guardian angel watching over him,” said Faizal with a laugh.

The Malays call it “rezeki” and he has benefited from these developments.

But those who know Ismail Sabri say that people tend to underestimate him.

Behind that easy-going demeanour and sleepy face is a shrewd political animal.

The perception that he was trying to distance himself from Umno was quite untrue. He has often told people in private that, “without Umno, I am nobody”.

He has admitted struggling to strike a balance between what his party wants and what is necessary to keep the government afloat.

He knows the necessity of holding a general election as soon as possible although outwardly he seems reluctant.

During a private Chinese New Year visit at a friend’s house back in January, Ismail Sabri told those present: “I am a party man, I want Umno to win big. Who am I without the party?”

He had also told the gathering that a good time to call for a general election would be after Hari Raya. He knows very well that he needs to strike while the Opposition is in disarray.

He said that he plans to go around to talk to people and listen to their concerns so that he can make a big announcement that will open the people’s hearts to Barisan come the general election.

He also shared that he had offered to make Datuk Seri Mohamed Hasan a senator and bring him into the Cabinet but the Umno deputy president declined, saying he prefers to use the front door by contesting a parliamentary seat.

One of the PM’s drawbacks is that he does not have a strong team. The fiasco in Dubai is an instance of how he was let down by people who are not up to par.

One of those who joined Ismail Sabri on his Jakarta trip to meet Indonesia president Joko Widodo, said he was still upset over what happened in Dubai.

Those around Ismail Sabri are also fed-up with the way Muhyiddin has been going around as though he is still the PM.

For instance, they think that Muhyiddin, who chairs the National Recovery Council, should not be announcing what is decided by the council.

A case in point was the announcement that international borders would be opened by April.

They said Muhyiddin can inform the public of what was discussed, but the final decision lies with the Cabinet and the PM.

Ismail Sabri recently broke fast with Muhyiddin and leaders of Perikatan Nasional during which they asked to be consulted before a general election is called.

It was another instance of the ex-PM telling the current PM what to do.

He feels indebted to Muhyiddin but he also realises that Muhyiddin is a rival who intends to come back as the next PM.

With the endorsement from his own party, Ismail Sabri is now in a stronger position to call the shots. And if he has to listen to any party, it will be Umno. ANN

Ismail Sabri’s position unaffected by Umno’s decision not to extend MOU with Pakatan, says Annuar Musa

JOHOR BARU: Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s position as Prime Minister is not affected by Umno supreme council’s (MT) decision not to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the Federal Government and Pakatan Harapan after July 31, said Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Ketereh Member of Parliament said up till now, the Prime Minister continued to receive support from the coalition government and the opposition bloc.

“The decision not to extend the MoU does not mean that the opposition cannot support the prime minister. Instead, the prime minister is no longer bound (by any agreement) and he can carry out his responsibilities including advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament.

“The absence of a written bond that does not allow the matter (dissolving Parliament) to be done shows the Umno supreme council’s wisdom in the matter, which gives more freedom to the prime minister,” he told reporters after visiting veteran artiste Abd Rashid Yahaya, or fondly known as Mat Sentol at his home in Jalan Rajawali, Larkin, here Sunday (April 17).

Last Thursday, the Umno supreme council in a meeting chaired by party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi decided that the MoU will not be extended when it expires on July 31.

Annuar, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said what was important now was that all quarters, including political parties, should be prepared to face the 15th General Election (GE15).

“We have to be prepared for the upcoming GE15…when will it (GE15) be held? we leave it to the Prime Minister to decide.

“There are many factors that need to be taken into account to dissolve (Parliament), including the party’s readiness as well as the situation in the country,” he said. – Bernama

