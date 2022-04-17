‘IT’S NOT A TRICK’ – REALLY, AHMAD MASLAN? – NOBODY BELIEVES COURT CLUSTER’S SINCERITY IN NAMING ISMAIL SABRI AS PM – ESPECIALLY AFTER AHMAD INADVERTENTLY REVEALS ONLY ISMAIL & ANNUAR MUSA SIGNED MOU WITH PAKATAN – BUT DID DUO SIGN AS UMNO VP & SUPREME COUNCIL MEMBER – OR JUST AS PM AND MINISTER?

AMANAH’S claim that Umno nominated Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its prime ministerial candidate for the 15th general election as a ploy to speed up GE15 is not true, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said.

Ismail, the current prime minister, is a vice-president of Umno.

Ahmad said Umno has no hidden agenda and that each party has the right to nominate any of its leaders as its prime ministerial candidate.

“No one can stop Umno from naming Ismail as the prime minister candidate,” he told reporters at an iftar event in Pontian last night.

“That is our right (to name him as the prime ministerial candidate), not a trick or anything. GE15 can be called any time deemed suitable by the prime minister with the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.”

Ahmad said this when asked to comment on the recent statement by Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad that the move by Umno to name Ismail as its prime ministerial candidate was a ploy to expedite the dissolution of Parliament for GE15.

GE15 must be held by September 16 next year. There has been talk that Umno wants GE15 to be held as soon as possible following Barisan Nasional’s (BN) landslide victories in the Malacca and Johor state elections, which were held in November last year and March this year respectively.

Ahmad also dismissed allegations that Umno would nominate another candidate as prime minister after winning GE15, as happened after the Johor polls, which saw the appointment of Machap assemblyman Onn Hafiz Ghazi as Johor menteri besar, instead of Benut assembyman and Johor BN chairman Hasni Mohammad, who was slated for the post.

“In Johor, the power to appoint the menteri besar lies with Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and we respect his consent, but it is our right as the main party in Malaysia to name the Umno poster boy candidate, for Barisan Nasional and GE15,” he said.

Ahmad also said Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director Fahmi Fadzil’s statement that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Transformation and Political Stability between the federal government and PH did not involve Umno is also untrue.

He said the MOU was signed by Umno leaders themselves, namely Ismail and Ketereh MP and Ketereh Umno division chief Annuar Musa, who is also minister of communications and multimedia.

“They (Ismail and Annuar) are Umno leaders, it (MOU) cannot stand on its own. So to say this MOU is between the government and PH alone is not correct because they are Umno leaders,” he added.

Among the main items in the MOU, which expires on July 31, are that an anti-party hopping law must be legislated and Parliament should not be dissolved before that date.

The Umno Supreme Council meeting on April 14 decided that the MOU will not be continued after July 31.

Earlier, Ahmad, at the iftar function, also announced that the Umno Supreme Council recently appointed Onn Hafiz a member of the council while Razali Ibrahim was appointed Umno alumni coordinator for tertiary students and Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin, the coordinator of the Alumni Organisation of Umno overseas clubs.

– Bernama

.