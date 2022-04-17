CONSPIRACY THEORIES START TO FLY – WHAT COULD HAPPEN BETWEEN NOW & JULY 31 – HOW COULD ISMAIL SABRI PROLONG HIS HOLD ON THE PM POST, DELAY GE15 TO NEXT YEAR?

Umno wants GE15 after July 31, says Bung

KOTA KINABALU: Umno wants the general election to be held this year so that it can obtain a fresh mandate to form a solid government, said Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, said a new mandate from the people was needed as the current government was only formed on the understanding that it was mainly to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Umno and Barisan Nasional leaders have already taken a stand not to extend the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government and Pakatan Harapan, which expires on July 31.

The decision against the extension was an obvious signal that Umno and BN wanted the general election this year, he said.

“Umno is of the opinion that the general election must be held some time after the MoU ends. I’m not sure when but definitely this year,” he told reporters, after a buka puasa event here today.

“This is not solely for Umno to form the government but we see it as a way to improve the country’s economy.”

Bung said not enough investors have been coming in as they are not too confident with the nation’s political stability.

“They consider Malaysia politically fragile as the prime minister can fall the moment any party withdraws its support. We have gone through three governments in one term, it’s not good for the country, economy and the people. That’s why we need a fresh mandate,” he said

The Umno Supreme Council decided on Thursday that the MoU between the Ismail government and PH will not be extended any further after it ends in July.

Ismail, who is an Umno vice-president, later said his government would follow the Umno Supreme Council decision but did not dismiss the possibility that some changes could happen before the end of July.

However, he added that he will still seek the approval of the top party leadership “if there are any changes”.

PH had previously offered to renew the MoU on the condition that Ismail did not immediately hold a general election, something demanded by Umno following its landslide victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

