WHAT A SHOCK! – ‘HOTSHOT’ LAWYER SHAFEE OFFERS TO REPRESENT DRIVER SAM KE TING FOR FREE – ‘I FEEL STRONGLY SHE NEEDS TO BE DEFENDED’ – SPOT ON! THAT’S THE STAUNCH FEELING OF ALMOST ALL NORMAL MALAYSIANS – AND WHILE NAJIB’S LEGAL EAGLE MAY NOT REALLY BE CALLED ‘NORMAL’, THE MOVE WILL BE APPRECIATED – AS SAM IS FIGHTING AGAINST INSTITUTIONALISED RACISM, INSTITUTIONALISED RESISTANCE TO REFORM

Shafee offers to represent Sam Ke Ting – for free

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Dr Muhammad Shafee Abdullah has offered to be the lawyer for Sam Ke Ting, who has been jailed for reckless driving.

“I am offering to help this lady pro bono because I feel strongly that she needs to be defended.

“I also feel that her appeal to the Court of Appeal needs to be heard expeditiously,” he said.

Shafee said Sam should be given leave to appeal and pending the appeal, a stay of conviction and sentence granted.

“Bail must be given immediately,” he said.

Shafee said he hoped to deliver a message about justice, with nothing to do about race or religion of Sam and the eight deceased teenagers.

“I really hope that she will be bailed out as she has begun to serve her six years’ jail.

“If bail is granted she has a better prospect of preparing her appeal with her lawyers,” he said.

Shafee is also the vice-president of Persatuan Alumni Rumpun Fakulti Undang-Undang Universiti Malaya.

Sam, 27, was sentenced to six years’ jail and fined RM6,000 over the deaths of the teenagers who were riding modified bicycles in Johor Baru at 3.20am on Feb 18, 2017.

Last week, High Court judge Abu Bakar Katar sentenced her to six years jail and denied her a stay of execution.

