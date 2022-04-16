WIN FIRST, LAH! – BERSATU, COUNTING ITS CHICKENS OR NOT, NAMES MUHYIDDIN AS PM ‘IF THEY WIN GE15’

Razali Idris said the Bersatu president was the most deserving candidate to be re-appointed as prime minister, as he had proven his ability to govern the country for 17 months previously.
Razali said he also found it “weird” that Umno proposed a leader who was in the third tier in the party, when by normal convention, parties would nominate their party president.
“Are the number one and two leaders of the party not qualified to be nominated?” he asked.
However, Razali added that Bersatu and all PN component parties support Ismail as prime minister at this time.
“Bersatu and party leaders in PN, including PAS, will continue to support Ismail until he dissolves Parliament and calls for the next general election,” he said.
On Thursday, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan announced that the party’s Supreme Council (MKT) unanimously proposed Ismail as the prime ministerial candidate if Barisan Nasional wins in the next general election (GE15). FMT
Elections before Raya Haji better for BN, says analyst
PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional has the best chance of winning power again if the next general election is held before Hari Raya Aidiladha, says a political analyst.
Universiti Malaya lecturer Awang Azman Pawi said the coalition’s chances would be halved after Aidiladha “because the opposition will find a way to reduce the friction between their component parties by then”.
Umno’s Supreme Council decided yesterday that the agreement should not be extended after its expiry, and also named Ismail, a party vice-president, as its prime ministerial candidate after GE15.
Ismail later said changes might still take place at the end of July.
Umno’s decision to not extend the agreement showed its intention of calling for GE15 very soon, says Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir.
He said Umno would bank on PH’s poor showing at the state elections in Johor, Sarawak and Melaka, as well as the momentum the party had gained to date.
In the Johor and Melaka state elections, BN stormed to landslide victories, winning two-third majorities in both state assemblies. Gabungan Parti Sarawak performed equally well at the Sarawak polls, winning 76 of 82 seats up for grabs.
Jeniri told FMT that if Umno were to extend the MoU with PH for another year, the sentiment of the people would change and the odds might no longer be in its favour.
Last month, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook called on Ismail to put GE15 on hold and extend the MoU with PH beyond July 31. FMT
