WIN FIRST, LAH! – BERSATU, COUNTING ITS CHICKENS OR NOT, NAMES MUHYIDDIN AS PM ‘IF THEY WIN GE15’

Muhyiddin back as PM if we win GE15, says Bersatu leader

PETALING JAYA: Muhyiddin Yassin is Bersatu’s pick for prime minister should Perikatan Nasional (PN) win the next general election (GE15), a Bersatu Supreme Council member revealed today.

Razali Idris said the Bersatu president was the most deserving candidate to be re-appointed as prime minister, as he had proven his ability to govern the country for 17 months previously.

“Bersatu will propose Muhyiddin as the prime minister candidate as he was forced to resigned previously after being rejected by 15 MPs, especially from Barisan Nasional (BN). He was not rejected by the people.

“Muhyiddin will also be the prime minister candidate because he is the party president. This compares with Umno which could only propose its vice-president (and current prime minister) Ismail Sabri Yaakob,” he told reporters at an event in Kuala Terengganu yesterday, Berita Harian reported.

Razali said he also found it “weird” that Umno proposed a leader who was in the third tier in the party, when by normal convention, parties would nominate their party president.

“Are the number one and two leaders of the party not qualified to be nominated?” he asked.

However, Razali added that Bersatu and all PN component parties support Ismail as prime minister at this time.

“Bersatu and party leaders in PN, including PAS, will continue to support Ismail until he dissolves Parliament and calls for the next general election,” he said.

On Thursday, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan announced that the party’s Supreme Council (MKT) unanimously proposed Ismail as the prime ministerial candidate if Barisan Nasional wins in the next general election (GE15). FMT

