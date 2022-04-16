IN ‘BASIKAL LAJAK’ CASE, KA SIONG SHOWS WHY HE IS HOPELESS – TRANSPORT MINISTER THROWS THE HOT POTATO OF WHY THE PARENTS HAVE NOT BEEN CHARGED TO THE POLICE – BUT OFFERS NO CLARIFICATION TO THE RED-HOT TALK THAT DRIVER SAM’S CAR WAS OVERTURNED & VANDALISED BY DOZENS OF OTHER BOYS, HER DEVICES, MONEY & CREDIT CARDS STOLEN – EVEN AS CYBERTROOPERS FORMERLY LINKED TO EX-PM NAJIB START TO HOWL FOR STIFFER SENTENCE AGAINST CHINESE ‘AH MOI’ FOR ‘KILLING 8 MALAY BOYS’ – WHILE OTHERS WAFFLE FOOLISHLY OVER A TRAGEDY, SO-CALLED ‘WITH ONLY VICTIMS & NO VILLIANS’ – YET IF THERE WERE NO VILLIANS, WHY IS AN INNOCENT DRIVER BEING JAILED – TO ABSOLVE THE GUILTY CONSCIENCE OF THOSE WHO FAILED THEIR OWN PROGENY & WANT A SCAPEGOAT EVEN IF IT’S NOT THE SCAPEGOAT’S FAULT? – IF THESE ARE NOT VILLIANS OF THE MOST WICKED DEGREE, WHAT ARE!
Wee was responding to reports in the Chinese press highlighting criticisms levelled against him on his Facebook page.
Wee, who is the MCA president and Ayer Hitam MP, stressed the concept of separation of powers and judicial independence.
“Any decision by the judiciary must be respected and cannot be interfered with.
“Any doubts should go through an appeal in the courts, making Wee Ka Siong a punching bag will not help,” he said in a Chinese statement on Facebook.
Among the criticisms against him, Wee noted, are complaints that the parents of the children were not charged for negligence.
Tougher punishment
However, Wee pointed out that enforcement matters are powers that lie with the police.
As a lawmaker, Wee said he had pushed for tougher punishment for driving under the influence and also bicycle offences under the Road Transport Act 1987. The amendments were passed in 2020.
Wee noted that Sam Ke Ting’s application for leave to appeal her conviction at the Court of Appeal will be heard next Monday (April 18) and he wished her all the best.
He also urged people to behave rationally.
The Johor Bahru High Court on Wednesday (April 13) overturned Sam’s acquittal and sentenced her to six years in prison and an RM2,000 fine for reckless driving which caused the death of eight teenagers in 2017.
Eight teenagers killed
On Feb 18, 2017, eight cycling youths died, two others were critically injured and six more were slightly injured when the car Sam was driving rammed into them in the 3am incident.
Those who were killed in the incident were Mohamad Azrie Danish Zulkefli, 14; Muhamad Shahrul Izzwan Azzuraimie, 14; Muhammad Firdauz Danish Mohd Azhar, 16; Fauzan Halmijan, 13; Mohamad Azhar Amir, 16; Muhammad Harith Iskandar Abdullah, 14; Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Marudin, 14; and Haizad Kasrin, 16.
In 2019, magistrate Siti Hajar Ali acquitted Sam without calling her to the stand after finding that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case.
In her judgment, Siti Hajar said the court took into consideration several factors, namely that it was a dark, hilly and winding road where the driver – who was not local to the area – could not foresee that there would be a group of cyclists on the road at 3am.
The magistrate added that the bicycle group had put themselves in danger.
Siti Hajar said investigations found that Sam was not under the influence of alcohol, was not using her phone, and wore a seatbelt while driving, proving that the accused was driving responsibly and carefully.
Acquitted again
Siti Hajar acquitted Sam again in 2021 when the High Court ordered the plaintiff to enter her defence. The magistrate said the prosecution failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.
However, High Court Judge Abu Bakar Katar ruled that the magistrate’s court had erred in not ruling on the 27-year-old’s defence that she did not see the teenagers and that a different vehicle had hit and run the group.
Sam had also given an unsworn statement from the dock for her defence, which carries less weight compared to a sworn statement. MKINI
Searching for a villain in a story of victims
I was a very obedient and sheltered child, so I am borrowing the story told to me by someone close to me and who shall remain nameless.
It is set in a middle-class Petaling Jaya residential area in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
It is a story of a teenage boy and his parents.
The youngest and only boy of three siblings, he was a treasured child.
Then he became a teenager.
The boy’s school was within walking distance of his home. Every morning, he would walk to school with a group of teenagers from the neighbourhood.
Some days, the same boys would jump the fence of the school and find themselves in places teenage boys shouldn’t be, but often are. Places like dingy arcades and smoky snooker joints.
After that, he would go home, and his parents, returning home from work in the late afternoon, would be none the wiser.
On some nights, at 1am or 2am, while his father’s snores reverberated across the otherwise silent home, the boy would sneak out of his bedroom and walk out the front door.
And with other boys out past curfew, they would get up to things that boys shouldn’t do. Sometimes involving violence, sometimes not. Sometimes illegal, sometimes just harmless fun, but always at an hour when no boy should be roaming the streets.
Then, regardless of what had happened, he would make his way home, and get back into bed before his mother got up.
By some stroke of luck, the boy survived his teenage years unscathed. Had he been unlucky, he could have been one of those boys run over by a driver minding her own business, driving within the speed limit.
But he was fortunate. No one died or went to jail. So his parents were never accused of negligence.
Teenagers on a romp
The basikal lajak tragedy is certainly not the first and only case involving teenagers on a romp, being where they shouldn’t be in the wee hours of the morning.
About a decade ago, Aminulrasyid Amzah, 14, was shot dead by police during a joyride in middle-class Shah Alam with a schoolmate, in his sister’s car. His mother didn’t even know he was gone at all when police showed up at her door.
At the time, I recall public sentiments were also split, with many defending the police for only doing their job – the boy was speeding, he didn’t heed instructions to stop, so on and so forth.
But amid these calls, I saw too how people empathised with the boy. They recalled how in their teenage years, they, too, snuck out and had a joy ride in their parents’ vehicles, but were never met with a hail of bullets.
And amid the sentiments of support for police, or empathy for the slain teen, I heard no one calling for his mother to be charged for being negligent.
Today, social media and the comment sections of news websites seem packed with calls for the parents of the teenagers who died in the basikal lajak tragedy to be hauled to court and be made an example for other parents.
“What was your boy doing on the highway at 3am? How did you not know he was not in bed safe and sound?”
Indeed, how is it that Aminulrasyid’s mother was unaware that her boy was gone? That he had driven off in his sister’s car? Didn’t she know he knew how to drive, at only 14?
And how did the Petaling Jaya middle-class parents remain completely unaware of their only son’s activities all those years?
How is it that we can find more empathy with these middle-class parents, but fail to do so for the parents of the basikal lajak boys, who died so tragically in this motor accident?
How is it that we so easily say the negligence stems from “unplanned breeding” (ugly words I have heard used to describe large lower-income families), when this could easily happen and has easily happened in better-off and “well-planned” families, too?
Our collective failure
Perhaps in our anguish that a young woman is jailed for something which she seemed to have no control over, we are desperate to find a villain.
In 2019, activist and writer Pang Khee Teik wrote he agreed the driver was not to be blamed for the incident.
In fact, the blame is on us, the society, for failing to provide safe spaces for children to express themselves and to support lower-income families in nurturing those children, he wrote.
And now, instead of working to remedy this, we want to solve the social issue by criminalising the parents because we think it is just a case of a few bad parents. That it is not our problem. Not our children.
Scathingly, he observed, we see these children “as symptoms of another class, as unproductive pests”.
“And we want to protect our good kids from being harmed by this class,” he wrote.
I am not as eloquent as Pang, but in the same way, these basikal lajak boys reminded me of a teenager whose family I interviewed in their tiny PPR flat a few weeks after he was shot dead by police, from a vantage point.
The police said he was involved in a robbery, but this is disputed by the family. Dead boys cannot defend themselves.
On the night he died, his parents were working late at their tom yam stall next to the flats, from where they saw him playing in the flat compound.
They didn’t realise he was gone until they came home in the wee hours of the morning, to find him missing from his bed. By then, he was already dead.
Should they also be charged for negligence?
We could be Sam Ke Ting, and we could be the parents
Like many, I am aggrieved by the judgment against Sam Ke Ting.
She could have been me, driving down a highway within the speed limit, returning home from a late work assignment, and then chancing upon a group of teenage cyclists who came out of nowhere.
And all the same, those parents could also be me, unaware that my teenage son has snuck out of the home while I was asleep, then awoken by police with the worst news any parent could hear.
In desperately trying to find a villain, perhaps we don’t realise that it is possible that this story only has victims.
They are the young lives extinguished tragically before their time, a young woman just starting out as an adult only to now live with this trauma for the rest of her life whether or not she is jailed, and parents who for all their living years will ask themselves the question, “Why didn’t I know he was out that night? MKINI
