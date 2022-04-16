WHO CARES WHAT UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL DECIDES – DAP SCOFFS AT ZAHID-NAJIB, REITERATES MOU STRICTLY BETWEEN ISMAIL SABRI THE PM & PAKATAN – EVEN AS ANALYSTS PREDICT PAKATAN WILL HANG ONTO MOU FOR AS LONG AS IT CAN – ‘PAKATAN IS SIMPLY NOT READY FOR GE15’

It’s just between PM and PH, says DAP on MoU extension

PETALING JAYA: DAP has stressed that any decision on the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be discussed formally between Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the PH presidential council.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the MoU, which ends on July 31, was an understanding between PH and the federal government, not Umno.

“Therefore, we are not bound by any decision made by the Umno Supreme Council,” he said in a statement.

Recently, the Umno Supreme Council decided that the MoU between the federal government and PH will not be extended any further after it ends this July.

Ismail later said that his current government would follow the decision of the Umno Supreme Council but did not dismiss the possibility that some changes could happen before the end of July.

However, he added that he will still seek the approval of the top party leadership “if there are any changes”.

PH had previously offered to renew the MoU on the condition that Ismail did not immediately hold a general election, something demanded by Umno following its landslide victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections.

Loke added that the most important issue was the implementation of all government commitments enshrined in the MoU, especially the enactment of the anti-hopping bill before Parliament is dissolved. FMT

PH sticking to MoU to buy time, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: Two analysts have alleged that Pakatan Harapan is trying to buy time with its continued backing for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) it signed with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid of Universiti Sains Malaysia and Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said they believed PH needed the time to get itself ready for the next general election.

Fauzi said the coalition had internal issues to resolve and that these included enmity between camps in PKR led by Rafizi Ramli and Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who are facing each other in the contest for the party’s deputy presidency.

“PH is also far from capturing the Malay votes, at least as much as it did in 2018, to enable victory in GE15,” he told FMT. “Neither has it resolved the thorny issue of DAP’s image among the Malay masses.”

But Fauzi also said he believed the main reason PH was adamant about keeping the MoU alive was its fear of being remembered as “untrustworthy and liable to perfidy” if it did not do so.

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu recently said PH remained committed to the MoU, adding that it could withdraw its support of Ismail Sabri and unseat him if it wished to.

But Azmi said Ismail still had enough support from those aligned with his government.

He said any decision by PH to withdraw its support would only benefit Barisan Nasional, especially Umno, which has been clamouring for an early general election.

PH was simply not ready for GE15, he said.

He also said the opposition parties were split because they could not agree on a candidate for prime minister. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.