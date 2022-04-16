CHINA’S 3 TAIKONAUTS SUCCESSFULLY LAND ON EARTH AFTER RECORD-BREAKING 6-MONTH MISSION IN SPACE

The Shenzhou-13 return capsule, carrying the three Chinese astronauts, or taikonauts, Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, successfully landed on Earth on Saturday morning after a record breaking six-month mission in space.

The capsule touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at about 9:56 a.m. after a journey about nine hours from the country’s space station. The rescue team waiting on site has reached the landing point.

China looks to have foreign astronauts on board its space station some day The re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, with three taikonauts aboard, landed successfully at the Dongfeng site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Saturday.

Highlights of Shenzhou-13 mission During the six-month journey in the space, the crew verified key technologies for the construction of the space station, including in-orbit transposition of spacecraft and robotic arm operation of heavy loads, which accumulated valuable experience for the subsequent in-orbit assembly and construction of the space station. Two spacewalks were carried out by the crew. On November 7, 2021, Wang became the first female taikonaut to conduct a spacewalk. Besides scientific missions, the crew also gave two live science lectures from the space station, during which they conducted various experiments and answered questions from students watching the class on Earth.