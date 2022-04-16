CHINA’S 3 TAIKONAUTS SUCCESSFULLY LAND ON EARTH AFTER RECORD-BREAKING 6-MONTH MISSION IN SPACE
The capsule touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region at about 9:56 a.m. after a journey about nine hours from the country’s space station.
The rescue team waiting on site has reached the landing point.
Highlights of Shenzhou-13 mission
During the six-month journey in the space, the crew verified key technologies for the construction of the space station, including in-orbit transposition of spacecraft and robotic arm operation of heavy loads, which accumulated valuable experience for the subsequent in-orbit assembly and construction of the space station.
Two spacewalks were carried out by the crew. On November 7, 2021, Wang became the first female taikonaut to conduct a spacewalk.
Besides scientific missions, the crew also gave two live science lectures from the space station, during which they conducted various experiments and answered questions from students watching the class on Earth.
What to expect next?
The construction of the space station is due to be completed in 2022.
During the year, China will first launch the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft followed by the Shenzhou-14 crewed spaceship, with Tianzhou-4 set to deliver supplies for the Shenzhou-14 crew. During their stay, two lab modules, Wentian and Mengtian, will be sent successively into space.
Each lab module will first dock with the front docking port of the core module and will be transferred by the space station’s robotic arm to the side docking ports on each side of the core module.
A T-shape complex will then be formed, at which point the construction of the space station would be complete.
The Tianzhou-5 cargo spacecraft and the Shenzhou-15 crewed spaceship will then be launched to begin the in-orbit rotation of the crew at the space station.
Moreover, a telescope capsule will be sent into space to fly in the same orbit as the space station to provide observation data for astronomical and physical studies.
After completing the space station, China plans to carry out more extensive and in-depth international cooperation. – – https://news.cgtn.com/
Shenzhou-13 spaceship lands successfully in N China
The re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, with three taikonauts aboard, landed successfully at the Dongfeng site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Saturday.
The three taikonauts from the Shenzhou-13 manned spaceflight mission said they are in good condition after landing on Earth.
Shenzhou-13 spaceship successfully lands in N China
The re-entry capsule of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship, with three taikonauts aboard, has successfully returned to the Dongfeng landing site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The Shenzhou-13 re-entry capsule’s parachute was deployed successfully ahead of the spaceship’s landing in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
The return module of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship has entered a communication blackout zone.
The blackout during the spaceship’s re-entry is the result of extreme heat, which causes an envelope of ionized air around the craft and interruption of radio communication between the ground and the spaceship.
The Shenzhou-13 spaceship’s return module has separated from the propelling module.
The braking engine of the Shenzhou-13 spaceship’s return module has started work.
The Shenzhou-13 spaceship’s return module has separated from the orbital module.
The Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship performed its attitude adjustment before embarking on its trip back to Earth.
The Shenzhou-13 manned spacecraft, carrying Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, separated from China’s space station at 12:44 a.m. Saturday (Beijing Time).
The trio lived in the space station’s core module Tianhe for 183 days, the longest stay in space by Chinese astronauts on a single mission. The crew is now heading home.
Prior to the separation, the astronauts had completed various works, such as setting the status of the space station complex, sorting and downloading experiment data, and clearing and transferring supplies kept in orbit, with support from staff on the ground, China Manned Space Agency said.
The crew will soon start their journey home as the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft reenters the Earth atmosphere at an appropriate time under ground control.
The three Chinese astronauts were sent into space onboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship and entered Tianhe on October 16, 2021. They have completed multiple tasks over the past few months, including two extravehicular activities, two live science lectures, and a number of science and technology experiments and application projects.
(With input from Xinhua)
The crew members aboard China’s Shenzhou-13 spacecraft are ready to leave the space station core module Tianhe, while the Dongfeng landing site is making preparations for the return of the three astronauts, the China Manned Space Agency said on Thursday. Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu were sent into space aboard the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and entered China’s space station on October 16, 2021, embarking on the country’s longest-ever manned space mission. -https://www.globaltimes.cn/
-https://news.cgtn.com/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/
.