SO HOW NOW? – WILL THE PARENTS OF ‘BASIKAL LAJAK’ TEENS FINALLY BE CHARGED FOR NEGLIGENCE? – PUBLIC OUTRAGE RISES OVER UNFAIR CONVICTION OF DRIVER – EVEN AS MOM OF DEAD TEEN CLAIMS ‘THOSE WHO CRITICISE ME DON’T KNOW WHAT IT FEELS LIKE TO BE IN MY SHOES’ – YET GUILT IS NOT TRANSFERABLE & JAILING THE INNOCENT CANNOT ABSOLVE PARENTS OF THEIR OWN GUILT – TO DO SO ONLY NURTURES THE SEED OF EVIL IN MALAYSIA’S DOWNSPIRALLING SOCIETY
Over 700,000 sign petitions on behalf of clerk convicted over mat lajak deaths
KUALA LUMPUR: More than 700,000 signatures have been added to online petitions on behalf of Sam Ke Ting, who was sentenced to six years in prison over the 2017 deaths of eight teenagers on “basikal lajak”.
If a petition reaches 500,000 signatures, it is considered a “top signed petition” on the website.
Muhammad Affin, who created one petition which had over 330,000 signatures at the press time, said in his description of the post that despite the bitterness over the loss of lives, justice must be upheld.
“No one wants an accident to happen, even more if it involves losing young souls.
“There is no denying there will be emotions attached to this case, but justice needs to be upheld.
“The truth and facts cannot be ignored.
“The tragic incident happened on the road after 3am.
“Those roads are for cars not for (minors on) modified bicycles.
“It was proven that she was driving within the speed limit during the incident,” he said in his post with supporting articles.
He added that the modified bicycles were not allowed and since Sam was acquitted of the charges twice it did not make sense to overturn the decision.
“Despite the loss of life being tragic, we must not victimise another,” he said.
Another petition which garnered over 340,000 signatures as at 1pm Thursday was created by a user named Wan Junaida with the hashtag #FreeSamKeTing.
Wan Junaida said Sam was earlier freed from the charge of reckless driving with the magistrate noting that she was not under the influence of alcohol, was not using her phone and had her seatbelt on while driving.
“This proved that she was driving responsibly and carefully.
“It was a dark, hilly and winding road where the driver could not foresee that there would be a group of cyclists on the road at 3am.
“We Malaysians are horrified by the new sentence, when there are facts supporting that she was a responsible driver and the real victim in this accident.
“We do not accept this judgment, and seek to have her sentence overturned, so as not to rob the bright future of a young, innocent Malaysian citizen,” Wan Junaida said.
Sam was also fined RM6,000 in default six months’ jail and banned from driving for three years after completing her prison term.
This came after the court reversed two prior acquittals by Magistrate’s Courts, the latest being in October when she was freed from a charge of reckless or dangerous driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.
She was acquitted and discharged at the end of the prosecution’s case without her defence being called.
The incident occurred in Jalan Lingkaran Dalam, Johor Baru at 3.20am on Feb 18, 2017 when Sam’s car hit a group of cyclists on modified “basikal lajak”.
The eight cyclists who died were Mohamad Azrie Danish Zulkefli, 14; Muhamad Shahrul Izzwan Azzuraimie, 14; Muhammad Firdauz Danish Mohd Azhar, 16; Fauzan Halmijan, 13; Mohamad Azhar Amir, 16; Muhammad Harith Iskandar Abdullah, 14; Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Marudin, 14; and Haizad Kasrin, 16. ANN
Mat lajak deaths: Mum of teen killed in crash wants to move on
JOHOR BARU: The bed is made, like someone is going to sleep in it later in the night, and the boy’s clothes are folded neatly in the cupboard.
But no one will be sleeping here and the clothes will not be worn.
They belong to Mohamad Azhar Amir, who was 16 when he and seven other mat lajak riders were killed in a crash in the middle of the night in 2017.
“Mohamad Azhar was the closest to me and the most ‘manja’ (pampered) of all my children,” said the single mother of nine.
“Before Hari Raya each year, he used to accompany me when I go grocery shopping and was my helper when I baked festive cookies.
“After his death, I stopped making cookies and no longer cook because when I make his favourite asam pedas dish, I am reminded of him,” she said, adding that she was down in the dumps in the first three years.
However, now that the driver involved in the crash that killed the mat lajak teenagers is in jail, she wants to move on, and is appealing to the public to stop criticising their families.
“The court decision has given my family closure after all these years.
“Since the accident in 2017, my family and the families of the other victims have been receiving a lot of flak from the public, especially netizens, for letting our children go out cycling in the middle of the night.
“I understand that the woman driver has also received a lot of public criticism.
“I hope the public can respect the High Court’s decision,” she said when met at her home in Permas Jaya here yesterday.
She said after Mohamad Azhar’s death, her other children would not allow her to look at social media, which she said was filled with negative comments about the victims’ families.
“As a mother who lost her child, I was in pain – those who criticised me do not know how it feels to be in my shoes,” she said.
On Wednesday, High Court judge Justice Abu Bakar Katar sentenced Sam Ke Ting, 27, to six years in jail and fined her RM6,000 for reckless driving, which resulted in the deaths in Jalan Lingkaran Dalam here at 3.20am on Feb 18, 2017.
He ruled that the Magistrate’s Court, which had twice freed her earlier, had erred in accepting her defence.
He also refused her bail and ordered the clerk to be sent to prison immediately.
The High Court said that not knowing there would be basikal lajak, a common term for modified bicycles, activity at the time of the incident was not an excuse to drive dangerously, which resulted in the death of the teenagers.
Abu Bakar also ordered that Sam be deprived of a driving licence for at least three years after the end of her jail sentence and for the conviction to be recorded in her licence subsequently.
In addition to Mohamad Azhar, the other seven teenagers were Mohamad Azrie Danish Zulkefli, 14; Muhamad Shahrul Izzwan Azzuraimie, 14; Muhammad Firdauz Danish Mohd Azhar, 16; Fauzan Halmijan, 13; Muhammad Harith Iskandar Abdullah, 14; Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Marudin, 14; and Haizad Kasrin, 16.
Shabariah now wants to move on.
“With encouragement from my elder sister in Kelantan and my other children, I am slowly beginning to accept my son’s death and I plan to stop dwelling on the past,” she said. ANN
.