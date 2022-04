Time for Ismail to be BN chairman, says Annuar

PETALING JAYA: Umno’s Annuar Musa says the time has come for prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be appointed the Barisan Nasional chairman.

This comes after Umno agreed to propose Ismail who is a vice-president in the party as its prime ministerial candidate for the 15th general election (GE15).

“As a prime ministerial candidate, Ismail must be given as much space as possible to establish a new administration,” said Annuar, the communications and multimedia minister.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

