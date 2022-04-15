OF WHAT USE IS BERSATU TO PAKATAN – ‘BERSATU IS NOT A STRONG PARTY & HAS VERY FEW MEMBERS’ – BUT TO PKR & ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, PERHAPS REALITY IS NO LONGER IMPORTANT – PARTIES LIKE WARISAN & MUDA WITH GREATER POTENTIAL & APPEAL ARE TOSSED ASIDE – BECAUSE ONLY BERSATU, WHICH IS A PARTY OF SKILLED BACKSTABBERS, IS WILLING TO OFFER THE ‘TIN KOSONG’ A PM OR DPM POST

PKR should engage Bersatu if opposition is to win GE15, says academic

PETALING JAYA: An academic has urged PKR to keep its door open to working with Bersatu.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said he believed it was important for all opposition parties to have their communication lines open to one another if they wished to see Barisan Nasional defeated in the coming general election.

They would have to ensure as many straight fights as possible, he said.

Chin told FMT he would disagree with Sabah PKR Youth information chief Razeef Rakimin, who recently urged his party to close the door permanently on working with Bersatu.

Razeef’s statement followed a news report quoting PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as saying that his party was open to working with non-Pakatan Harapan parties. However, he said he was not referring specifically to Bersatu.

Asked if it made sense for PKR to think about cooperating with Bersatu after its role in Pakatan Harapan’s fall from power, Chin said anything was possible in Malaysian politics, adding that renewed alliances were common in politics.

“Of course, this will anger some opposition supporters, especially those who blame Bersatu for the Sheraton Move, which saw the collapse of the PH government two years ago,” he said.

“Therefore, they have to do it very carefully and in a way that will not interfere with support for the opposition.”

He said Bersatu would help draw support from rural Malay voters.

Citing PH’s heavy losses in three state elections in which opposition parties fought each other, Chin warned that disunity in the opposition would mean victory for BN in the general election.

In the Johor polls, BN stormed to victory by winning 40 seats. PH won 12, Perikatan Nasional three and Muda one.

PH also did poorly at the Melaka and Sarawak polls, winning five and two seats, respectively.

But Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir told FMT he believed votes for the opposition would split if PKR were to work with Bersatu because the Sheraton Move had caused too much damage.

“It will aggravate matters as Bersatu has not only betrayed PH but also the people’s mandate,” he said. “Bersatu is also not a strong party in terms of machinery and the party has very few members.”

Instead, he said, PKR should work with other parties like Muda and Warisan. FMT

Opposition parties need to unite to defeat BN – Amanah

The most important goal in the 15th general election (GE15) – to deny BN the right to regain power – requires the unity of all opposition parties under one big tent, Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said.

Khalid said that his party was ready to lead the quest of restoring the unity and togetherness of the opposition parties. “Amanah is ready to play a key role in restoring the unity and togetherness of opposition parties to go against BN. “Amanah believes that the most important goal of GE15 is to deny BN the right to be in power because the implications of BN’s victory would be very bad for the country and rakyat. “Amanah calls on all opposition parties to learn from the Malacca, Sarawak and Johor state elections,” Khalid said at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur yesterday afternoon, adding that Amanah was in the midst of preparing its party machinery. Also yesterday, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the party is willing to meet anyone to discuss cooperation in GE15, including Bersatu. However, Mohamad stressed that Bersatu is still a government ally, compared to Pejuang, which is seen as “aligned” with Harapan in Parliament. “Bersatu is still in the government… we will meet anyone. Pejuang is (part of the) opposition and votes with Harapan in Parliament. “We can meet with anyone, but any decision made is made as a party,” he said. Asked about Nurul Izzah Anwar’s view that Harapan needed two terms of defeat before returning to Putrajaya as the government, Mohamad said it was merely the opinion of the Permatang Pauh MP. “In Harapan, we are free to express our own views,” he said. Earlier, Nurul Izzah said that Harapan should expect to lose another two general elections before having a chance at winning. In an interview with Malay daily Sinar Harian, she said it would take time to craft a new “product” for the public, especially those who are unhappy with Harapan’s short stint in Putrajaya. Nurul Izzah said there were no shortcuts for Harapan and voters needed to be convinced of the coalition’s ability to rule again. She said that the 22 months Harapan was in power were not enough for people to evaluate its performance as opposed to BN, which had six decades of history in power. MKINI Nurul Izzah: lack of confidence or plotting a new strategy?

PETALING JAYA: Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar’s decision to sit out the coming PKR elections has been perceived as a lack of confidence by a political analyst. Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said Nurul Izzah probably thought she did not have a good chance of winning if she were to contest in the elections, but he believed she should at least be going for one of the vice-president’s posts. Azmi said her prospects of climbing up the PKR leadership ladder would be affected, while party members would find it difficult to look up to her as one of the main leaders when Anwar Ibrahim eventually stepps down as president. “This is the right time for her to at least be in one of the four vice-president’s seats since her father is still the president. Her father’s influence is good for her,” he told FMT. “It will be a loss for PKR because she is seen as part of the upcoming, new generation of politicians, not just in PKR but in national politics, similar to Rafizi Ramli or Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. “It is a loss for the young generation, too, where they want to see new leaders.” However, Azmi said the former PKR vice-president could be following in the footsteps of Rafizi, who took a step back from politics in December 2019 and announced his return last month. “When the time is right, she will come back,” he said, adding that she was “likely to strike” when she had a better chance of winning a post. On April 12, Nurul Izzah confirmed that she would not be contesting in the upcoming PKR elections, despite being widely touted to be one of Rafizi’s running mates for one of the vice-president’s posts. PKR vice-president Tian Chua believed that most party members and the general public accepted her rationale for staying away from the party elections. “A leader could always lead and inspire without necessarily holding a position,” he maintained. There were many different ways to lead, Tian Chua said, adding that Nurul Izzah could remain influential if she maintained constant contact with the grassroots. James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute believed the “Reformasi princess” had let down the public by not contesting, as many expected her to make a comeback with Rafizi and lead the reform movement. However, he believed Nurul Izzah had a strategy in mind and a solid reason as to why she was not taking part in the party elections. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.