SURPRISE, SURPRISE UMNO! THERE IS NO EXIRY DATE IN MOU SIGNED BY ISMAIL SABRI – PAS DROPS BOMBSHELL – TURNS UNEXPECTED SUPPORTER OF PAKATAN – ‘PAS HOPES THE UNITY AGENDA PURSUED (MOU) WILL CONTINUE BECAUSE IT HAS PROVEN TO BE SUCCESSFUL IN ENSURING POLITICAL STABILITY & HEALTHY POLITICAL CLIMATE’

PAS has expressed confidence that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s deal with the opposition will help the country’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said PAS believed that the memorandum of understanding (MOU) will help in all aspects – health, economy, society and welfare.

He also noted that the deal will last until Parliament is dissolved, as stated in Clause 2.1 of the MOU on Transformation and Political Stability inked on Sept 13.

The deal is a confidence-and-supply agreement in which Harapan, which has 90 MPs, pledged not to topple Ismail Sabri and support all his finance bills.

PAS’ statement follows a decision made by the Umno supreme council last night stating that the deal would end on July 31 , while also naming Ismail Sabri as Umno’s candidate for prime minister after the next general election.

The MOU does not state that the agreement would expire on July 31. Instead, Clause 3.1 states that the government pledged not to dissolve Parliament before July 31.

Takiyuddin said PAS also welcomed Umno’s decision to nominate Ismail Sabri as their prime minister candidate.

PAS and Umno are in different political coalitions and have faced each other during the recent Malacca and Johor state polls.

“PAS fully supports Ismail Sabri’s leadership. PAS hopes that the unity agenda pursued by (Ismail Sabri) will continue because it has proven to be successful in ensuring political stability and a healthy political climate.

“This approach will definitely be supported by all in the spirit of bipartisanship for the good of the country,” Takiyuddin added.

