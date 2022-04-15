RETURN TO ‘GOLDEN ERA OF BN’? – ONLY KA SIONG WOULD RUSH TO ‘CARRY BIG LEG’ LIKE THAT – EVEN ISMAIL SABRI’S OWN STALWARTS IN UMNO CAUTIOUS – ‘IF YOU DON’T NAME ISMAIL AS THE CANDIDATE FOR PM, WHY WOULD HE BOTHER GOING TO THE KING & GETTING HIMSELF OUT OF A JOB’ … BUT AFTER THAT … ‘THERE IS NO GUARANTEE!’

Umno’s hands were tied, had to name Ismail as PM candidate, say analysts

The Umno Supreme Council agreed yesterday to propose Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime ministerial candidate ahead of GE15.

PETALING JAYA: Umno had little choice but to propose vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob as its candidate for prime minister for the 15th general election (GE15), with two analysts agreeing that the party had its “hands tied” over the matter.

Akademi Nusantara senior fellow (strategic research) Azmi Hassan said that in terms of the party’s strategy, the Umno Supreme Council’s decision yesterday to name Ismail as its prime ministerial candidate came as no surprise.

“I also think it’s good to name him as this will cool down the internal politics within Umno.”

While he acknowledged that Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan’s name had been mentioned as a potential party candidate for prime minister, Azmi noted that the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar had never been an MP, and he had never expressed hope for the top spot himself.

Stressing that the Rantau assemblyman would make a capable prime minister, Azmi said that nominating Mohamad would look as if Umno was “trying to discard Ismail”.

James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute said Umno did not have too many choices as to who to nominate considering the court cases party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak were facing.

Calling Ismail the “acceptable face of Umno” in view of the duo’s corruption cases, he said it “doesn’t cost Umno anything” to nominate Ismail, and that it would also send a signal of stability and continuity.

Chin also pointed out that as the prime minister, it was up to Ismail to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the dissolution of Parliament, which would pave the way for fresh elections.

“If you don’t name Ismail as the candidate for prime minister, why would he bother going to the King and getting himself out of a job?” he said.

“So, in some ways, their (Umno’s) hands are tied.”  FMT

No guarantee Ismail will be PM despite Umno’s proposal, says Tajuddin

Tajuddin Abdul Rahman says Barisan Nasional’s ‘poster boy’ in the Johor state elections did not become menteri besar.

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no guarantee that Ismail Sabri Yaakob will continue as prime minister despite Umno’s proposal for the party vice-president to lead the government going into the next general election (GE15).

Umno Supreme Council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman said anything can happen. He then cited the Johor state elections last month, when Hasni Mohammad ended up not becoming the state’s menteri besar after having been named as such by Barisan Nasional (BN) during the election campaign.

Last month, a stalemate between BN and the Johor palace over the choice of menteri besar ultimately saw the coalition’s candidate for the post, Hasni make way for Machap assemblyman Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

There had been speculation that Onn Hafiz, who is defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein’s nephew, was especially chosen by the Johor royal family.

Meanwhile, Umno vice-president Mahdzir Khalid said that the party was grateful to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and deputy president Mohamad Hasan for bringing the issue up for discussion at the meeting.

He added that this was proof that “Umno is one team”, and that the party’s leaders and grassroots were united in supporting Ismail.

Meanwhile, MCA president Wee Ka Siong said the Umno Supreme Council’s decision to choose Ismail as the prime ministerial candidate would mark a return to the “golden era of Barisan Nasional”.

Describing Ismail’s leadership as “exceptional”, Wee said it was only natural that the Bera MP be named the coalition’s candidate for prime minister.

Wee, who is also the transport minister, added that today’s decision would strengthen the government.

