BY ALL MEANS, JUMP TO UMNO – DAP TELLS ROGUE MALACCA REP NORHIZAM IT WILL ‘NEVER ACCEPT FROGS’

Former Malacca assemblyperson Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who won the Pengkalan Batu state seat under DAP in 2018, is eyeing becoming an MP under his former party or Umno.

However, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook rejected the offer and asked Norhizam to “forget about it”.

“Norhizam mentioned that he is prepared to contest in the next general election either under an Umno ticket or DAP ticket. We tell him, to forget about it.

“DAP will never accept such frogs. And we will make it an official party position and policy, we will never accept any hoppers, whether they are from our party or from other parties,” he said.

He was speaking during a press conference at the DAP headquarters in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

Loke was asked about DAP’s stand on politicians who switch their parties.

The Seremban MP stressed that the party has many capable leaders and there is no need to consider party hoppers as their candidates.

“Same goes to any people who want to hop to DAP from other parties, whether they are with a title or position such as MP or adun (state rep), our position is no as well.”

History of party hopping

Norhizam, who was an Umno member, joined DAP in 2006.

He managed to win the Pengkalan Batu state seat in 2018 under DAP’s ticket.

After the Sheraton Move political coup happened in 2020, he quit DAP to become an independent assemblyperson in support of the BN and Perikatan Nasional state government.

Last October, Norhizam, who previously gave himself the nickname “Hulk”, joined former Umno Malacca chief minister Idris Haron’s move to withdraw his support toward the then government led by Umno’s Sulaiman Md Ali.

That collapsed the state government, triggering a snap state election.

DAP opposed Norhizam’s request to contest the November state election under the Pakatan Harapan ticket. He then contested as an independent but lost.

Last Sunday, the media reported that Norhizam is ready to join Umno or DAP again, and he is eyeing contesting the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary seat in the coming general election.

DAP appoints five more CEC members

Meanwhile, Loke announced the newly elected DAP Central Executive Committee (CEC) decided to appoint another five members.

They are:

Bilut assemblyperson Lee Chin Chen Pasir Pinji assemblyperson Howard Lee Chuan How Jelutong MP RSN Rayer Former Paloh assemblyperson Sheikh Umar Bagharib Sandakan MP Vivian Wong Shir Yee

The CEC had initially appointed five members to be co-opted into the CEC.

The CEC has also appointed members for various party committees, bureaus, and parliamentary responsibilities.

Candidature Selection Committee

Anthony Loke (secretary-general) Lim Guan Eng (national chairperson) Gobind Singh Deo (deputy chairperson) M Kulasegaran (vice chairperson) Nga Kor Ming (vice chairperson)

Party Headquarters Management Committee

Anthony Loke (secretary-general) Fong Kui Lun (national treasurer) Steven Sim (national organising secretary) Teo Nie Ching (national publicity secretary) Wong Kah Woh (national political education director)

Disciplinary Committee (non-CEC members)

Ngeh Koo Ham (chairperson) Ramkarpal Singh (deputy chairperson) Tony Pua Tan Kok Yew Leong Ngah Ngah Cha Kee Chin Wong Hon Wai Lee Kee Hiong Pang Hok Liong Violet Yong Wui Wui Lay Hock Peng

Party Constitutional Amendment Committee

Chong Chieng Jen (chairperson) Chan Foong Hin (deputy chairperson) Syahredzan Johan Thomas Su Tan Hong Pin

National GE15 Preparatory Committee

Liew Chin Tong (chairperson) Teresa Kok Tengku Zulpuri V Sivakumar Steven Sim Teo Nie Ching

Bureau chairpersons

National Legal Bureau – Ramkarpal Singh

National Organising Bureau – Steven Sim

National Publicity Bureau – Teo Nie Ching

National Social Media Bureau – Syahredzan Johan

International Bureau – Jannie Lasimbang

National Political Education Bureau – Wong Kah Woh

Policy Bureau – Chan Foong Hin

Cultural Bureau – P Gunasekaren

NGO Bureau – Young Syefura Othman

Public Complaints Bureau – Lim Lip Eng

Labour Bureau – A Sivanesan

Party representatives in Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council

1. Anthony Loke

2. Lim Guan Eng

3. Gobind Singh

4. Nga Kor Ming

5. M Kulasegaran

6. Steven Sim

7. Kelvin Yii (DAP Youth chief)

8. Chong Eng (Women Chief)

DAP Parliamentary Spokespersons:

1. DAP Parliamentary Leader – Nga Kor Ming (Teluk Intan)

2. DAP Chief Whip – Alice Lau (Lanang)

3. PAC Chairperson – Wong Kah Woh (Ipoh Timur)

4. Spokesperson for Finance – Tony Pua (Damansara)

5. Spokesperson for International Trade and Industry – Ong Kian Ming (Bangi)

6. Spokesperson for Climate Change, Science & Technology – Yeo Bee Yin (Bakri)

7. Spokesperson for Education – Teo Nie Ching (Kulai)

8. Spokesperson for Women, Family and Community Development – Hannah Yeoh (Segambut)

9. Spokesperson for Human Resources – M Kulasegaran (Ipoh Barat)

10. Spokesperson for Plantation Industries and Commodities – Teresa Kok (Seputeh)

11. Spokesperson for Defence – Wong Hon Wai (Bukit Bendera)

12. Spokesperson for Health – Dr Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching)

13. Spokespersons for Parliament and Law

– Ngeh Koo Ham (Beruas)

– Pang Hok Liong (Labis)

14. Spokesperson for Sabah Affairs – Chan Foong Hin (Kota Kinabalu)

15. Spokesperson for Sarawak Affairs – Chong Chieng Jen (Stampin)

16. Spokespersons for Home Affairs

– Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor)

– RSN Rayer (Jelutong)

17. Spokesperson for Environment – Wong Tack (Bentong)

18. Spokesperson for Water and Energy – Charles Santiago (Klang)

19. Spokesperson for Federal Territories

– Lim Lip Eng (Kepong)

– Fong Kui Lun (Bukit Bintang)

20. Spokesperson for Transport – Thomas Su (Kampar)

21. Spokesperson for Agriculture and Food Industries

– Tengku Zulpuri (Raub)

– Wong Ling Biu (Sarikei)

22. Spokesperson for Works – Oscar Ling (Sibu)

23. Spokesperson for Tourism, Arts and Culture – Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka)

24. Spokesperson for Housing and Local Government – Teh Kok Lim (Taiping)

25. Spokesperson for Youth and Sports – Steven Sim (Bukit Mertajam)

26. Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs – Kasthuri Patto (Batu Kawan)

27. Spokesperson for Higher Education – Vivian Wong (Sandakan)

28. Spokesperson for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs – Cha Kee Chin (Rasah)

29. Spokespersons for Rural Development

– Noorita binti Sual (Tenom)

– Mordi anak Bimol (Mas Gading)

30. Spokesperson for National Unity – V Sivakumar (Batu Gajah)

31. Spokesperson for Communication and Multimedia – Wong Shu Qi (Kluang)

MKINI

