‘BE PREPARED TO LOSE ANOTHER TWO MORE GEs’ – EVEN DAUGHTER NURUL IZZAH SEES THE WRITING ON THE WALL – YET ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR STILL THINKS HE CAN PULL WOOL OVER VOTERS’ EYES – WHEN HE SHOULD LISTEN TO HIS DAUGHTER & THE UNMISTAKABLE CLAMOR FOR HIM TO RESIGN – ‘BE AN OPPOSITION BLOC THAT IS DIGNIFIED & HAS SOMETHING DIFFERENT TO OFFER’

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs told FMT he believed PKR would struggle to produce new leaders with fresh ideas because old leaders were clinging to power.
“However, his decision is not without implications for the party. It would mean that the generational transfer of leadership would have to wait longer. It is something that has precipitated a few rounds of internecine power struggles, resulting, for example, in the departure of former deputy president Azmin Ali.”
Oh said that without party reforms, it would be hard for PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to survive the coming general election (GE15).
“This is because Anwar is no longer perceived as an inspiring leader who can bring about victory for the opposition coalition.”
Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara attributed the party’s current “rock bottom” standing to several allegedly bad decisions that Anwar had made. As an example, he cited the decision to use PKR’s own logo in the Johor state polls.
He told FMT that PKR’s prospects for GE15 would be gloomy if the party used the same strategy it used in the Johor polls.
He said Anwar should step down as president after GE15 to make way for prominent figures such as party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and vice-president Rafizi Ramli.
Saifuddin and Rafizi are going head-to-head in the party elections next month to become Anwar’s deputy.
Anwar has won the presidency uncontested for the second consecutive time since the 2018 party elections.
In 2018, following his release from prison, he took over the position from his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Ismail.
Be prepared to lose 2 more GEs, Nurul Izzah tells PH
PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan will need at least 10 more years or two general elections before it can retake the federal government, says Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.
The former PKR vice-president told Sinar Harian she foresaw PH having a tough time in GE15 and losing many parliamentary and state seats.
“I feel that it won’t be easy for PH to win in the coming general election and we have to be prepared to lose two rounds (of general elections) before the people can accept us again.
“I’m being very realistic because, to me, it will take time for our ‘product differentiation’ to succeed. Because the people and, even myself, are still traumatised over what happened when PH was in government for 22 months ” she said.
Rafizi, who is in the running for the PKR deputy president’s post, had urged PH to be realistic about its chances in GE15, saying it would be better to remain in the opposition “with dignity” than to trumpet its optimism about winning the general election.
In response, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said PH cannot be quick to give up on its hopes of winning GE15, speaking of a need to be “pragmatic while being realistic”.
But Nurul Izzah maintained that there will be no shortcuts for PH to regain the people’s confidence, citing the coalition’s failure to fulfil its GE14 promises as a major factor.
Nonetheless, the daughter of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim warned Barisan Nasional against being overly optimistic of its chances in GE15, despite its landslide victories in the Melaka and Johor state elections.
With the lifting of restrictions and transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19, she said, this meant that voters could go out in droves come polling day, unlike the recent state elections which saw low turnouts.
She added that she hoped the PKR leadership would allow her to defend her Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat, which she won in GE14. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.