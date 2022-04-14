‘BE PREPARED TO LOSE ANOTHER TWO MORE GEs’ – EVEN DAUGHTER NURUL IZZAH SEES THE WRITING ON THE WALL – YET ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR STILL THINKS HE CAN PULL WOOL OVER VOTERS’ EYES – WHEN HE SHOULD LISTEN TO HIS DAUGHTER & THE UNMISTAKABLE CLAMOR FOR HIM TO RESIGN – ‘BE AN OPPOSITION BLOC THAT IS DIGNIFIED & HAS SOMETHING DIFFERENT TO OFFER’

PETALING JAYA: An analyst foresees PKR prolonging its struggle for party reforms now that Anwar Ibrahim has retained its presidency for the 2022-2024 term.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs told FMT he believed PKR would struggle to produce new leaders with fresh ideas because old leaders were clinging to power.

“Anwar’s decision to defend his post does not come as a surprise as he is unlikely to quit before he becomes prime minister,” Oh said.

“However, his decision is not without implications for the party. It would mean that the generational transfer of leadership would have to wait longer. It is something that has precipitated a few rounds of internecine power struggles, resulting, for example, in the departure of former deputy president Azmin Ali.”

Oh said that without party reforms, it would be hard for PKR and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to survive the coming general election (GE15).

“This is because Anwar is no longer perceived as an inspiring leader who can bring about victory for the opposition coalition.”

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara attributed the party’s current “rock bottom” standing to several allegedly bad decisions that Anwar had made. As an example, he cited the decision to use PKR’s own logo in the Johor state polls.

He told FMT that PKR’s prospects for GE15 would be gloomy if the party used the same strategy it used in the Johor polls.

He said Anwar should step down as president after GE15 to make way for prominent figures such as party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

Saifuddin and Rafizi are going head-to-head in the party elections next month to become Anwar’s deputy.

Anwar has won the presidency uncontested for the second consecutive time since the 2018 party elections.

In 2018, following his release from prison, he took over the position from his wife, Dr Wan Azizah Ismail.

