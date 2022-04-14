‘BASIKAL LAJAK’ RACING ON PUBLIC ROADS AT 3AM IS OK? – AND YET JOHOR COURT NOT ONLY OVERTURNS 2 PREVIOUS ACQUITTAL DECISIONS – BUT SHOCKINGLY ALSO REFUSES TO GRANT STAY OF EXECUTION PENDING APPEAL – IS LATEST CONTROVERSIAL DECISION TINGED WITH RACISM OR POLITICKING OR SOMETHING? – WHEN EVEN NAJIB CAN GET A STAY WITH THE SEEMING BLINK OF AN EYE!
It’s jail, no bail for mat lajak deaths
JOHOR BARU: A woman who drove her car into eight teenagers on modified bicycles on a dark street here has been sentenced to six years in jail and sent straight to prison – although she had been acquitted twice before by the Magistrate’s Court.
Following an appeal by the prosecution, the High Court here ruled yesterday that the lower court had erred in accepting Sam Ke Ting’s defence.
It said that not knowing there would be basikal lajak activity during the time of the incident could not be used by Sam as an excuse to drive dangerously, which resulted in the death of the teens.
Sam was ordered to serve another six months in prison if she did not pay the fine.
She was also disqualified from driving for three years, effective immediately after she completes her prison sentence.
Sam was accompanied by a female friend yesterday and did not show any emotion when the judge handed down the sentence.
After the sentencing, she was immediately handcuffed and taken by a female police officer to the lockup.
Justice Abu Bakar refused to grant a stay of execution of the conviction and sentence on Sam before an appeal to the Court of Appeal.
Sam had been acquitted twice by the Magistrate’s Court before this.
The first time, on Oct 28, 2019, the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court acquitted and discharged her of the charge at the end of the prosecution’s case without calling for her defence.
However, the prosecution appealed against that decision and the Johor Baru High Court then ordered Sam to enter her defence on Feb 18 last year.
She was again freed on Oct 10 last year when her defence was accepted.
The High Court, however, held yesterday that the prosecution had proved a prima facie case against her and set aside the magistrate’s decision.
Justice Abu Bakar ruled that the magistrate had erred in accepting Sam’s defence.
“In her defence, she stated that she did not see the group of cyclists at the scene of incident and there was another vehicle that hit them and drove off.
“This version was never raised by the respondent (Sam) during the prosecution’s case.
“The Magistrate’s Court made a mistake when it accepted her defence of not knowing there would be basikal lajak activity at the time as an excuse to drive dangerously, which resulted in the victims’ deaths.
“She should have driven her car vigilantly instead of driving fast and causing the incident and should have realised that the lighting in the area was not bright at around 3.20am,” he said.
Justice Abu Bakar added that with visibility limited, the respondent should have realised there was a risk if she drove her car at more than the speed limit, which was 50km per hour.
He said Sam failed to raise any doubts while the prosecution had proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“With this, the High Court sets aside the earlier decision to acquit and discharge the respondent and find her guilty under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act,” he ruled.
Lawyer Muhammad Faizal Mokhtar asked for a stay of execution of the conviction and sentence on Sam as they would be appealing to the Court of Appeal but the judge rejected the request.
Johor prosecution director Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abd Rahman and deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali prosecuted.
The eight cyclists who died were Mohamad Azrie Danish Zulkefli, 14; Muhamad Shahrul Izzwan Azzuraimie, 14; Muhammad Firdauz Danish Mohd Azhar, 16; Fauzan Halmijan, 13; Mohamad Azhar Amir, 16; Muhammad Harith Iskandar Abdullah, 14; Muhammad Shahrul Nizam Marudin, 14; and Haizad Kasrin, 16. ANN
Parents must stop kids from racing on the streets, say experts
PETALING JAYA: There is no reason for children to be out on the streets in the wee hours of the morning and parents should always monitor their activities to prevent them from getting hurt, say experts.
Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon said parents should not allow their children to ride or race with their bicycles or basikal lajak (modified bicycles) on highways.
Commenting on the jailing of clerk Sam Ke Ting over the death of eight Mat Lajak cyclists in Johor, he said: “Parents should stop their children from such dangerous activities because not only will the victim suffer, the family will also if accidents happen.
“This is something that we should not support. The highway is not built for bicycle racing. Extreme bicycle activities should be done in specially designed parks.”
MCA spokesperson Chan Quin Er said the MCA Legal Bureau would be contacting Sam’s family to offer pro bono assistance in her appeal.
Lawyer Lim Wei Jiet also said that parents should be more responsible and not let children out as late as 3am.
“The decision puts a huge responsibility on drivers as they must remain careful on the streets even if they have not consumed alcohol and are within the speed limit,” he said, adding that the High Court decision to reject Sam’s stay of execution was disappointing.
“This is especially because she had given her full cooperation and had been freed twice by the Magistrate’s Court.”
The High Court had overturned the Magistrate’s Court decision to acquit and discharge the 27-year-old in October last year.
Alliance for Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye also said this was a lesson for parents not to let their children roam outside late until the wee hours in the morning.
“There is no reason for them to participate in basikal lajak racing at 3am. The driver was not expecting the children on the streets.
“Did they go out with the knowledge of their parents? What about the parent’s responsibility to keep an eye on them?” he questioned.
Lee said the case must be adjudicated fairly as “it is very serious because eight people have died”.
“If they say ‘reckless driving’, how do they define it? At what speed was the woman driving?
“On the other hand, we never expect kids to be there at that particular time, on a slope, and racing.”
Meanwhile, many comments in The Star Facebook page backed the experts’ opinion and called for more Malaysians to install dashcams in their vehicles.
User Norm Araya said: “In this case, both are wrong. The driver is wrong and so are the children. If the children are still alive, they would be sent for retention if they are underaged. The verdict is acceptable … (it’s) a serious offence of not just reckless driving but killing 8 lives as well.”
User Hazim Mohamad said: “Better install dashcam for future self defence in court. If you langgar orang (hit someone). You know whole kampung will (go) amok whether you are innocent or not. At least with a dashcam, you have a good chance to defend yourself in court.” ANN
