‘DOCUMENTS & STATEMENTS’ FROM SINGAPORE OBTAINED – COPS THROW HOT-POTATO CASE INVOLVING ZETI’S HUSBAND TO THE AG

Bukit Aman: 1MDB probe into ex-BNM governor’s husband referred to AG’s Chambers

KUALA LUMPUR — Investigations into Datuk Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of former Bank Negara Malaysia governor, Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz, who has been linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), has been referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action, including from the aspect of Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA).

He said a police investigation team held discussions with the Singapore CAD from March 29 to 31 and the CAD had provided good assistance.

“We have also identified documents and statements needed for investigation purposes,” he said in a statement today.

Tawfiq is being investigated under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 after allegedly receiving funds linked to 1MDB through his account in Singapore.

