IN YET ANOTHER HEIGHT OF SELFISHNESS – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR KEEPS THE PKR PRESIDENCY UNCONTESTED – WHILE DAUGHTER NURUL IZZAH SITS OUT – WHAT TYPE OF FUTURE DOES SUCH A PARTY HAVE?

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar will not be contesting in the race for PKR’s top six positions.

Instead, the former PKR vice president who resigned from her post in December 2018 will focus on efforts to woo voters who are still on the fence ahead of the 15th general election.

Taking to Facebook, Nurul Izzah (above) said her work will be done via the Ayuh Malaysia campaign that she co-founded with former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli.

“In line with my commitment to safeguarding the party’s future and our beloved struggle – I will focus all my attention and efforts on a campaign to win over the hearts of the fence-sitting voters through Ayuh Malaysia,” she said.

Rafizi previously said that fence-sitters made up the core of PKR and Pakatan Harapan voters in the 2018 general election.

However, he said they had become disillusioned, and that efforts must be made to win them back.

Nominations closed

Nurul Izzah’s announcement came after PKR closed nominations for the president, deputy president, and four vice-president positions in this year’s party election.

Also being contested are the top five posts in the women and youth wings.

The election for the 20-member central committee will be held at a later date.

Incumbent PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that Anwar Ibrahim has retained the party presidency uncontested for a second term.

Saifuddin himself is in for a straight fight for the deputy president post against Rafizi.

Meanwhile, there are 18 nominees for the four vice-president posts – although Malaysiakini was informed that the list will only be finalised and announced on April 19 in the event there are any objections or withdrawals.

Among the 18 contenders are former youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, incumbent appointed vice-president Chang Lih Kang, former Kapar MP G Manivannan, and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun.

They are reported to be on Rafizi’s team in the party polls.

Other vice-president hopefuls are incumbent vice-president Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, incumbent PKR Women chief Fuziah Salleh, communications director Fahmi Fadzil, Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, Anwar’s former aide Farhash Wafa Salvador, and Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid.

Also in the mix are Alor Setar MP Chan Ming Kai, Terengganu PKR chief Azan Ismail, former vice-president Mustaffa Kamil Ayub, former PKR Youth vice-president S Thiban, Sentosa assemblyperson G Gunarajah, Chuah assemblyperson Michael Yek, Bukit Selambau assemblyperson Dr R Summugam and Perak PKR deputy chief M A Tinagaran. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

