MORE MEANINGLESS & TIME-WASTING HOT GAS FROM ANTHONY LOKE – DAP ‘ACCEPTS’ THERE’S BEEN MASSIVE DROP IN SUPPORT FOR PH – WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? THAT PREVIOUSLY IT WAS SO BLIND IT DIDN’T ACCEPT? – AND NOW THAT IT FINALLY ‘ACCEPTS THE FACT’, WHAT IS IT GOING TO DO TO BE READY TO FACE GE15 BY AUGUST, JUST A FEW MONTHS AWAY! – ANOTHER REAL BASKET CASE OF TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE

DAP sec-gen Anthony Loke wants party ready to face GE15 by August

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Amid increased talks that the 15th general election will be held this year, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today signalled to party members to make sure their electoral machinery is fully prepared by August.

“An analysis session on the results of the Johor state election was presented to all the leaders present to understand the voting patterns in each seat contested by DAP candidates and the impact of the pattern on GE15,” he said in a statement on Facebook this afternoon amid a meeting with all DAP’s newly appointed central executive committee members and MPs.

“We accept the fact there has been a massive drop in the percentage of support to PH, even though DAP managed to defend 10 seats, but with a lower percentage of the vote,” he added.

“The whole party will give strong support to Gobind Singh to represent DAP’s stance in the Special Select Committee set up by Parliament yesterday to ensure the agenda to pass the Anti-Party Hopping Bill before the end of May.

“The main objective of today’s meeting is to reestablish hope and confidence of all DAP leaders, to lead our grassroots members to fight all out and win the support of the people in GE15,” he said.

De facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told Parliament yesterday that 39 MPs have changed parties to date since Election 2018, causing political instability and jeopardising Malaysia’s practice of democracy.

He stressed that in matters of constitutional amendments, it is important for the government and the Opposition to unite to reassure voters their choice of elected representatives remain in their parties.

The special parliamentary session was called after the government proposed to add a new provision to the Constitution that would allow the enactment of federal laws to restrict freedom of association in relation to membership in a political party by elected representatives.

However, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill on Anti-Party Hopping which was scheduled to be tabled, debated and passed has been postponed to another special sitting in July, after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob gave his assurance in a briefing to MPs and senators.

In the debate session which was participated by 59 MPs, calls were made by several to abolish Article 48(6) of the Constitution and allow defecting MPs to contest as independent candidates in snap polls. MALAY MAIL

(From left) DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo, chairman Lim Guan Eng and secretary-general Loke Siew Fook at the retreat for party leaders in Subang Jaya today. (Loke Siew Fook Facebook pic)

In Johor, Barisan Nasional stormed to a commanding victory by winning 40 seats, while PH won 12, Perikatan Nasional three and Muda 1.

PH had performed in a similarly lackluster fashion at the Melaka and Sarawak polls, winning five and two seats, respectively.

Yesterday, the Dewan Rakyat adopted a motion to form a parliamentary select committee to draft the anti-hopping bill.

The 11-member committee, chaired by law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, will look to define party-hopping, repeal Article 48 (6) of the Federal Constitution, make other constitutional amendments and draft the anti-hopping bill itself.  FMT

MALAY MAIL

