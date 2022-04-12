OUR MPs NO BETTER THAN APES & FROGS – VEILED REBUKE OR NOT, SELANGOR SULTAN BUYS ‘BRILLIANT’ PAINTING TO HANG IN HIS STUDY – BUT WHY HAS PAINTER OMITTED THE SPEAKER & DEPUTIES – SURELY HE COULD HAVE USED LAPDOGS & POODLES TO PORTRAY THEM?

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has purchased a painting that depicts MPs in the Dewan Rakyat as apes and frogs.

According to the official Instagram account of the Selangor palace today, the painting which attracted the sultan’s attention is currently hanging in his private study room.

The palace also said that Sultan Sharafuddin expressed his desire to auction the painting one day, and donate the proceeds to charity.

The Instagram post invited a response from comedian Harith Iskandar, who said: “Brilliant. Daulat Tuanku.”

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the painting, which is currently hanging in his private study room.

Other netizens also responded, with one Instagram user named coryrhymizam saying: “Wow … the picture with a thousand words.”

Another user, azrinyen_kitchengold, said: “Dalam maksud tu Tuanku” (The message is deep Your Highness).

A user by the name cinta.4.aryna said: “Daulat Tuanku. Junjung kasih … nampaknya Tuanku mengerti apa isi hati rakyat” (It seems like Your Highness understands the sentiments of the people).

