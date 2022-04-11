PKR THE MOST ‘EMPTY’ PARTY IN TOWN – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR TO DEFEND PARTY NO.1 POST, NO INTENTION TO STEP DOWN DESPITE STRING OF FAILURES – HOW FAR PKR HAS FALLEN, EVEN UNDER WAN AZIZAH IT NEVER PLUMBED SUCH DEPTHS

Anwar to defend PKR presidency in upcoming party polls

KUALA LUMPUR — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has no intention of giving up his post for the 2022 to 2024 term in the party’s internal election this month.

There has not been any indication of a challenger so far.

“He has put up his application to contest through the ADIL app as of 12.14pm,” a statement on Anwar’s Facebook account said today.

The PKR election is slated for May 13-18.

His decision to contest comes as no surprise despite calls for him to step down within the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition amid dwindling popularity and a poor showing at recent state polls and by-elections.

PKR was formed on the heels of the Reformasi movement after Anwar was jailed and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, became its first president in 1998.

She retained the post until party elections in 2018 when Anwar won the president’s post uncontested following his release from prison.

It is likely that Anwar will go uncontested again this time.

However, the deputy president’s post, which has been vacant since Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was sacked from the party following his part in the Sheraton Move of February 2020 that toppled the PH government, will see a fight between secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

