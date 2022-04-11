The bill was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar during the special Dewan Rakyat meeting today.

The question before the Dewan Rakyat today was whether to adopt Putrajaya’s proposal to add the following clause to the Federal Constitution:

“Article 3A – Notwithstanding paragraph (c) of Clause (2) and Clause (3), restrictions on the right to form associations conferred by paragraph (c) of Clause (1) relating to membership in a political party of members of the House of Representatives and members of the State Legislative Assembly may also be imposed by federal law.”

Wan Junaidi hinted that the matter may not be voted on today because some matters need further deliberation by a Parliamentary Select Committee.

In his speech, Wan Junaidi revealed that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob held last-minute meetings with Pakatan Harapan’s leadership this morning. The meeting decided on three issues.

Firstly, the definition of defection needs to be defined in the bill that was being debated today.

Secondly, Article 48(6), which disqualifies those who resigned as a member of Dewan Rakyat from being a member again for a period of five years, must be abolished.

Lastly, a bill specifically to prevent lawmakers from switching parties.

“These issues will be raised and discussed by a Parliamentary Select Committee that will be appointed by this House,” said Wan Junaidi.

Wan Junaidi noted that 39 MPs have defected and the prime minister has changed three times since 2018.

“This is a clear sign which shows that the state of democracy is not healthy and is worrying,” he said.

Sixty MPs are scheduled to debate the bill today.

Wan Junaidi and law drafters have been engaging MPs since December in order to formulate a complete law meant to deal with lawmakers who switch parties, causing political instability.

Originally, the bill was supposed to be tabled on March 21. Ismail Sabri postponed the tabling until April 11.

However, on April 6, the cabinet decided that the bill needs more work and hence only the constitutional amendment bill on the “enabling clause” is being tabled today.

As of yesterday, Wan Junaidi said Ismail Sabri expects the complete set of laws will be tabled when the second meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is held in July. MKINI

Pakatan hopeful Federal Constitution amendment and anti-party hopping Bill will be tabled today in Parliament