Anti-hopping law: Constitutional amendment bill tabled
Putrajaya today tabled a constitutional amendment bill to introduce an “enabling clause” for an eventual law that would address lawmakers who switch parties.
The bill was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar during the special Dewan Rakyat meeting today.
The question before the Dewan Rakyat today was whether to adopt Putrajaya’s proposal to add the following clause to the Federal Constitution:
“Article 3A – Notwithstanding paragraph (c) of Clause (2) and Clause (3), restrictions on the right to form associations conferred by paragraph (c) of Clause (1) relating to membership in a political party of members of the House of Representatives and members of the State Legislative Assembly may also be imposed by federal law.”
Wan Junaidi hinted that the matter may not be voted on today because some matters need further deliberation by a Parliamentary Select Committee.
In his speech, Wan Junaidi revealed that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob held last-minute meetings with Pakatan Harapan’s leadership this morning. The meeting decided on three issues.
Firstly, the definition of defection needs to be defined in the bill that was being debated today.
Secondly, Article 48(6), which disqualifies those who resigned as a member of Dewan Rakyat from being a member again for a period of five years, must be abolished.
Lastly, a bill specifically to prevent lawmakers from switching parties.
“These issues will be raised and discussed by a Parliamentary Select Committee that will be appointed by this House,” said Wan Junaidi.
Wan Junaidi noted that 39 MPs have defected and the prime minister has changed three times since 2018.
“This is a clear sign which shows that the state of democracy is not healthy and is worrying,” he said.
Sixty MPs are scheduled to debate the bill today.
Wan Junaidi and law drafters have been engaging MPs since December in order to formulate a complete law meant to deal with lawmakers who switch parties, causing political instability.
Originally, the bill was supposed to be tabled on March 21. Ismail Sabri postponed the tabling until April 11.
However, on April 6, the cabinet decided that the bill needs more work and hence only the constitutional amendment bill on the “enabling clause” is being tabled today.
As of yesterday, Wan Junaidi said Ismail Sabri expects the complete set of laws will be tabled when the second meeting of the Dewan Rakyat is held in July. MKINI
Pakatan hopeful Federal Constitution amendment and anti-party hopping Bill will be tabled today in Parliament
KUALA LUMPUR— Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) top leadership met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the de facto law minister this morning regarding the Federal Constitution amendment and anti-party hopping Bill.
The results of the discussion are as follows:
“It is necessary to refine amendments to Article 10 of the Federal Constitution in relation to the right of association so that it is limited to only the anti-party hopping Bill only;
“Article 48 (6) of the Federal Constitution in relation to an elected representative who resigns the position of elected representative disqualified from contesting for five years will be monitored and a solution be worked out to be in-line with the spirit of the anti-party hopping Bill;
“The Constitutional amendments tabled today will be referred to a special Parliament Select Committee which is bipartisan, involves all parties, and is tasked with scrutinising, refining and proposing a draft of the Constitutional Amendment and the anti-party hopping Bill to the Cabinet within one month and;
“Constitutional amendments and the anti-party hopping Bill agreed by both parties will be tabled and approved in a special session of Parliament before the end of May 2022,” the Opposition coalition said in a statement today.
The Presidential Council also reiterated its stand that the anti-party hopping Bill is one key term of the Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability (MoU).
“PH is committed to the process of ensuring the Constitutional Amendment and the anti-party hopping Bill is successfully tabled and approved in Parliament, in order to restore the confidence of the people to the electoral process and in turn guarantee the future of democracy in Malaysia,” PH leaders said.
The statement is undersigned by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah party president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Wilfred Madius Tangau.
On March 23, the prime minister gave his commitment to a special Parliament sitting being called to table and pass the anti-party hopping Bill. MALAY MAIL
‘Historic day’ proves PH hasn’t compromised on principles, says Loke
KUALA LUMPUR: DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook has described today’s special Dewan Rakyat sitting as a “historic day” and proof that Pakatan Harapan has not compromised on its principles with its memorandum of understanding with Putrajaya.
Loke (PH-Seremban) maintained that PH had stayed true to fighting for reforms through the MoU, reiterating that the enactment of an anti-hopping law was among the key criteria for its pact with the government.
“This is a historic day in Malaysia’s Parliament because today we will begin the process of enacting an anti-party hopping bill. This constitutional amendment is an enabler for this bill’s enactment.
“This is the result of the MoU between the federal government and PH.
“This proves that when PH signed the MoU with the government, it was not about us compromising on our principles or being sell-outs,” he told the Dewan Rakyat when debating the proposed amendment to Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.
Previously, Warisan and Pejuang leaders and political observers criticised PH for signing the MoU with the Ismail Sabri Yaakob-led government.
This included Warisan president Shafie Apdal who questioned whether PH was capable of functioning as a strong opposition by entering into the MoU.
The proposed amendment to Article 10 contains a new clause that allows for the restriction of membership to a political party.
The government has said that the Constitution must be amended to facilitate the anti-hopping bill, which opposition parties have clamoured for.
The bill was tabled by law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar. FMT