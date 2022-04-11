‘ABSURD’ OR NOT, RUMOURS SWIRL UMNO ROLLING OUT RED CARPET FOR PAS’ KHAIRUDDIN – EX-MB AHMAD RAZIF IN THE SPOTLIGHT OVER TALK HE MIGHT GIVE UP SEBERANG TAKIR STATE SEAT TO EX-PAS MP, WHO QUIT AFTER CALLING FOR ‘CLOSER TIES’ WITH UMNO

Former Terengganu MB refutes claims relinquishing state seat to Kuala Nerus MP in GE15

KUALA TERENGGANU— The former Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman has refuted claims that he is willing to give up his Seberang Takir state seat to the Kuala Nerus MP, Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali in the next general election (GE15).

Ahmad Razif said he had not made the statement and was surprised that many had been talking about it since last night following a Facebook posting on this matter via the ‘Terengganu Repot’ account.

He said the posting was accompanied by a photograph of him at Mohd Khairuddin’s press conference during a ‘buka puasa’ event with Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad (PAAB) here last Friday.

“I would like to emphasise that the Facebook posting is false and slanderous, aimed at tarnishing my reputation as the Seberang Takir assemblyman.

“The report is completely absurd, funny, nonsensical, and embarrassing which has been done by irresponsible people. It is really sad when such slander is spread during the holy month of Ramadan,” he said on his Facebook today.

Ahmad Razif stressed that the photograph was taken when he attended the event with other invited state assemblymen under the Kuala Nerus parliamentary constituency.

“The ceremony was also attended by Datuk Seri Khairuddin as chairman (PAAB) and no statement was issued by me, let alone as reported by ‘Terengganu Repot’.

“Let us fill Ramadan with grace and wisdom, and stay away from slander, jealousy and prejudice,” he said.

Ahmad Razif was Terengganu MB from 2014 to 2018.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

