PAKATAN OR PKR? – SPINELESS OR NOT, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PARTY SHOWS ITS DESPERATION AS IT FACES ANNIHILATION IN GE15 – ‘PKR PREPARED TO EXPLORE ANY POTENTIAL PARTNERSHIP IN WHATEVER FORM,’ SAIFUDDIN NASUTION INSISTS PAKATAN’S DOOR STILL OPEN TO WORK WITH BERSATU, THE PARTY THAT BETRAYED & TOPPLED THE PAKATAN GOVT – DESPITE REJECTION BY DAP

Pakatan open to cooperate with Bersatu in GE15, says PKR sec-gen

PAKATAN Harapan has not closed the door on cooperation with Bersatu for the 15th general election (GE15), said PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Although, the issue has not been brought up, it does not mean we have closed the door on it,” he told Mingguan Malaysia today.

“PKR is prepared to explore any potential partnership in whatever form. If we cannot directly cooperate, maybe we can reach an understanding.”

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin faced criticism after Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that the former approached him to get support after the Johor polls last month.

Following the revelation, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal said Muhyiddin also approached them to talk about cooperation in GE15.

While Anwar has not made any commitment, Dr Mahathir and Shafie have rejected the offer.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

