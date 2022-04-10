CONSULT PN BEFORE DISSOLVING PARLIAMENT, MUHYIDDIN WARNS ISMAIL SABRI – BUT DOES ISMAIL SABRI CARE? – ONCE UMNO ISSUES THE ORDER TO CALL FOR GE15, CAN ISMAIL SAY NO?

Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin has reminded Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob that the coalition must be involved in any discussions to determine the date for the dissolution of Parliament.

The Pagoh MP said the matter was raised during his meeting with Ismail Sabri yesterday, alongside other PN component party leaders.

“I had, among others, reminded the prime minister that PN as a main component of the federal government must be consulted before determining the date to dissolve Parliament,” said Muhyiddin in a Facebook post today.

The meeting followed by a breaking fast session was joined by PAS president

Abdul Hadi Awang, Star president Jeffrey Kitingan, SAPP president Yong Teck Lee and Gerakan president Dominic Lau.

“We discussed current affairs related to the interests of the people and the country.

“In the meeting, the prime minister stressed on cooperation with PN in the federal government and gave a commitment to consult PN in deciding the country’s main policies,” said Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president.

While remaining as part of the same federal coalition, Umno-led BN and Bersatu-led PN had faced off as opponents in the last Johor state elections.

Leaders from Umno and PAS had also exchanged harsh words leading up to the dissolution of the parties’ Muafakat Nasional pact.

MKINI

