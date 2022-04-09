PAS TRIES TO SNEAK PAST THE ROYALS – BUT GETS A GOOD SLAP FROM SELANGOR SULTAN – ‘THE MINISTER (RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS) & HIS DEPUTY ARE NOT MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR ISLAMIC RELIGIOUS AFFAIRS NOR MEMBERS OF THE CONSULTATIVE COMMITTEE, THEREFORE THEY CANNOT INTERFERE IN ANY DECISIONS OF THE CONSULTATIVE COMMITTEE & COUNCIL’

The Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) received a royal rebuke after it issued a statement on a branch of an Islamic school of thought, which PAS organ Harakahdaily subsequently used to declare it as being against Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah, the main branch of Islam in the country.

Selangor ruler Sharafuddin Idris Shah, who is also the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs chairperson, said Jakim, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad and his deputy Ahmad Marzuk Shaary have no right to comment on the council’s decisions.

“Jakim cannot issue statements about decisions made by the consultative committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs as it comes under the jurisdiction of the consultative committee’s head, the council, and the conference of rulers.

“Jakim only serves as the secretariat to the consultative committee and the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs.

“With regard to this, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) and his deputy cannot issue any statements on the decision of the consultative committee,” the ruler said in a statement.

Idris is the PAS vice-president, while Marzuk is a PAS central committee member.

Jakim used outdated decision

Jakim last week issued a statement on the Tarekat Naqsyabandiah al-Aliyyah Syeikh Nazim al-Haqani, which was subsequently carried by the PAS organ, declaring them to be “deviant”.

Jakim cited the council’s consultative committee’s decision on April 3, 2000.

However, National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs consultative committee chairperson Wan Zahidi Wan Teh, in a statement yesterday, stated that the practice was permissible so long as it does not go against Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

He said a new decision was made in 2020, and therefore the ruling in 2000 cited by Jakim was no longer in use.

The Selangor ruler said the decision was presented to the conference of rulers on Jan 4, 2021.

He added that decisions by the council’s consultative committee are presented to the conference of rulers for consent, after which they are passed on to the respective state religious authority for implementation.

“For information, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and his deputy are not members of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs nor members of the consultative committee, therefore they cannot interfere in any decisions of the consultative committee and council,” he said.

