WHAT LESSON TO OTHER BANKS? ONLY ASIAN FLUNKEY ROGER NG CHARGED & CONVICTED – BUT NONE OF GOLDMAN’S OTHER REAL FAT CATS INCLUDING LEISSNER TOUCHED – WHILE MALAYSIA’S KLEPTOCRATIC EX-PM, WHO WAS AT CENTRE OF 1MDB’S MASSIVE PLUNDERING, STILL TO BE SERVED A REAL DETERRENT SENTENCE

NEW YORK: The trial of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng depicted a tale of greed and excess that includes bribery, bigamy and billions of dollars in stolen money. It was also a window into the missteps that cost of one of the world’s preeminent banks more than US$5 billion.

Ng, 49, was found guilty of bribery and money laundering tied to US$6.5 billion in bond deals that Goldman underwrote for sovereign wealth fund 1MDB. He faces as many as 30 years in prison.

During the trial, jurors heard that Ng and his former boss, Tim Leissner, had extensive connections with a young Malaysian financier named Jho Low.

They also heard testimony that Low was considered too dodgy to take on as a private wealth client by Goldman, but he was still able to siphon off more than a billion dollars from 1MDB bond sales.

A central theme at the trial in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, was the tension between Goldman bankers in Southeast Asia seeking big deals after the financial crisis and the compliance and legal employees vetting their transactions. Also at issue was the power that Goldman executives had to steer deal money into places it wasn’t supposed to go.

Goldman’s “catastrophic compliance failure” offers lessons for banks around the world, said Joan Meyer, a former federal prosecutor who oversaw foreign bribery investigations and is now at Thompson Hine.

She said investment banks can’t hold double standards for star bankers or work with questionable intermediaries like Low, even as they’re motivated by big fees.

“It causes people to circumvent controls, cut corners, if they can get the deal in the door,” Meyer said.

‘A name to be avoided’

Prosecutors said Low was the mastermind behind the 1MDB scheme. Leissner testified that he lied repeatedly to bank officials about Low’s plan to pay bribes and kickbacks, which brought Goldman US$600 million in fees.

Low made off with US$1.42 billion, spending it on artwork, houses, a yacht, and bribes to government officials before he disappeared, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors said Ng, a Malaysian national and former managing director, got US$35 million in kickbacks. He was found guilty of two counts of conspiring with Leissner to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and one count of conspiracy to launder money. Low, who was also charged, is a fugitive.

Ng, who didn’t testify, denied wrongdoing, and claims Leissner falsely implicated him and lied repeatedly about him to curry favor with prosecutors.

His attorney Marc Agnifilo assailed Leissner as corrupt, citing the fact that he was twice married to two different women at the same time; kept US$80 million of a 145 million-euro deposit Low sent him to hold; bought his Malaysian mistress a US$10 million home after she allegedly threatened to expose his work with 1MDB; and forged a Goldman letter claiming a due diligence review of Low raised no concerns about corruption.

Prosecutors offered Goldman compliance witnesses who described the due diligence on Low. They fretted about his political connections in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi and how he obscured the source of his wealth and partied with abandon.

Ng knew Low well and had worked with him on a previous deal. But Ng also urged caution, saying compliance shouldn’t accept Low’s claims at face value, jurors heard.

Patrick Kidney, a member of Goldman’s anti-money laundering team in London, described a PowerPoint summary of Low’s red flags from 2010.

It said Low “has not generated sufficient personal earnings to cover his expenses. He appears to be backed by undisclosed, potentially politically exposed funders.” Kidney told jurors that he couldn’t see “that relationship ever being onboarded.” Goldman denied Low in 2010.

Leissner, 52, recommended Low two more times, starting in 2011. Kidney wrote in an email to colleagues: “To be clear, we have pretty much zero appetite for a relationship with this individual.”

Another compliance employee said Low is “a name to be avoided.”

Hidden corruption

Leissner had grown close with Low, who cultivated relationships with then prime minister Najib Razak and leaders in Abu Dhabi who backed the 1MDB bond deals. 1MDB was intended to fund long-term strategic development in Malaysia in order to secure the economic well-being of its people.

Jurors heard evidence that Leissner, in particular, worked hard to conceal Low’s role in the deals from compliance officials and legal reviewers.

Leissner said Low secretly paved the way for the three bond deals with massive bribes to Najib and 1MDB employees, as well as Abu Dhabi officials who guaranteed the transactions.

Prosecutors laid out a complex trail of how 1MDB bond proceeds were siphoned off at Low’s direction, moving through shell accounts he secretly controlled in tax havens around the world.

That sort of hidden corruption was a concern for Goldman’s compliance and control officials, as well as the Firmwide Capital Committee and the Sustainability Committees, which had to approve all major transactions.

The first deal, at US$1.75 billion, was for 1MDB to buy a Malaysian energy company, and it was guaranteed by an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund. Goldman underwrote that bond and two others for 1MDB.

The capital committee raised concerns about Low, testified Stephen O’Flaherty, who joined Goldman’s Business Intelligence Group, or BIG, after 30 years at British intelligence services.

O’Flaherty said he asked if Leissner could confirm that Low attended a meeting with an Abu Dhabi leader to discuss the deal. Leissner was “irritated by it, and said ‘No, Low wasn’t at the meeting,’” O’Flaherty testified.

He said he followed up with an email to Leissner and another senior banker, seeking reassurance that Low “was not in any way involved in this deal, and that neither he nor anyone else were acting as intermediaries and receiving any payments or giving any payments.”

Again, Leissner didn’t disclose Low’s role, O’Flaherty said.

“I didn’t think he would lie to me and all my colleagues and his co-partners on Capital Committee,” O’Flaherty said.

After the deal closed, Low arranged for US$577 million to be transferred to a shell company he controlled. Some went to pay bribes, and US$60 million funded the production of the film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

‘Criminal wrongdoing’

Agnifilo assailed the government’s case in his summation, saying prosecutors offered no Goldman compliance witnesses to implicate his client.

He said while Ng violated Goldman policy by using personal email accounts, that didn’t mean “he must have a proclivity to commit international bribery of world leaders.”

In the same courthouse 18 months ago, Goldman’s Malaysian unit pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the FCPA. Goldman admitted providing about US$1.6 billion in bribes to foreign officials and their relatives.

The bank itself was charged with conspiring to violate the FCPA and paid US$2.9 billion to settle the case. But the US agreed to defer prosecution and drop that charge next year if Goldman improves its compliance programme.

In its statement of facts with its deferred-prosecution agreement, Goldman said it “failed to investigate these red flags or to perform an internal review of its role in the bond deals despite the clear implications that the deals had involved criminal wrongdoing.”

Goldman pledged to maintain effective internal accounting controls and a “rigorous anti-corruption compliance programme.”

It promised to periodically review its foreign bribery risks, discipline employees regardless of their position and adequately investigate the relationships of third parties with foreign officials.

“Wall Street has a very short memory, so they may temporarily learn a lesson and change their practices – but whenever greed takes over, that’s their downfall,” said Amy Lynch, who runs FrontLine Compliance, where she works with investment firms and institutional money managers.

For many, these promises came too late. Meyer, the former FCPA prosecutor, said Goldman’s control employees “stuck their head in the sand. What they did was ask questions and accept answers that they shouldn’t have. They needed to do more.” BLOOMBERG

Roger Ng found guilty by US jury in 1MDB trial

PETALING JAYA: Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was convicted by a US jury today of conspiring to violate an anti-corruption law to help loot hundreds of millions of dollars from 1MDB. The verdict was announced this morning in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn, wire services reported. Ng is the only Goldman Sachs Group banker to go on trial in the global fraud. He is accused of taking US$35.1 million in kickbacks to help Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho (Jho Low) steal US$2.7 billion from 1MDB. Over the course of an eight-week trial in federal court, Ng’s defence argued that the funds were for a separate, legitimate business transaction. Ng, 49, was charged with three counts of conspiracy and faces as long as 30 years in prison if he is convicted on all of them. The scandal saw Goldman pay more than US$5 billion in global fines, including more than US$2.9 billion to the US Justice Department. A unit of the firm admitted it conspired to violate anti-bribery laws, in Goldman’s first guilty plea since the bank was founded in 1869. 1MDB was founded to pursue development projects in Malaysia. The jury convicted Ng of two counts of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) through bribery and circumvention of Goldman’s internal accounting controls, as well as one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. “Today’s verdict is a victory for not only the rule of law, but also for the people of Malaysia,” Breon Peace, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a statement. “The defendant and his cronies saw 1MDB not as an entity to do good for the people of Malaysia, but as a piggy bank to enrich themselves.” Ng, wearing a black suit jacket and black tie, showed little emotion as the jury’s foreman read out the verdict. Ng glanced back and forth between the jury and the desk he was seated at. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, hung his head after the guilty verdict to the first count was read. US District Judge Margo Brodie, who is overseeing the case, ordered that Ng be subject to a curfew pending sentencing, but said she did not consider him a flight risk. Meanwhile, Agnifilo said Ng may appeal, depending on the outcome of his post-trial motions and his sentence. He stood by his decision to convince Ng to waive extradition to face trial, saying he had a better chance of a fair trial in the United States than in Malaysia, Reuters reported. “These big cases are tough and they’re hard to win,” Agnifilo told reporters. Prosecutors have said Goldman helped 1MDB raise US$6.5 billion through three bond sales, but that US$4.5 billion was diverted to government officials, bankers and their associates through bribes and kickbacks between 2009 and 2015. Ng is the first, and likely only, person to face trial in the United States over the scheme. Jurors heard nine days of testimony from former Goldman Sachs Group Southeast Asia chairman Tim Leissner, who said he sent Ng US$35 million in kickbacks. Leissner said the men agreed to tell banks a “cover story” that the money was from a legitimate business venture between their wives. Ng’s wife, Lim Hwee Bin, later testified for the defence that the business venture was, in fact, legitimate. She said she invested US$6 million in the mid-2000s in a Chinese company owned by the family of Leissner’s then-wife, Judy Chan, and that the US$35 million was her return on that investment. Agnifilo said in his closing argument on Monday that Leissner could not be trusted. Alixandra Smith, a prosecutor, said in her summation that Leissner’s testimony was backed up by other evidence. Jho Low, a Malaysian financier and suspected mastermind of the scheme, was indicted alongside Ng in 2018 but remains at large. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BLOOMBERG

