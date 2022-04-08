AS CHINA THUNDERS OUT A REAL WARNING TO BIDEN, WHO FRESH FROM PROVOKING TROUBLE & DESTRUCTION IN UKRAINE, IS NOW PUTTING EYES ON TAIWAN – SPEAKER PELOSI, WHO WAS DUE TO VISIT TAIPEI TO AFFIRM UNOFFICIAL TIES THAT INCLUDE U.S. COMMITMENT TO PROVIDE ARMS TO TAIWAN, SUDDENLY TESTS POSITIVE FOR ‘ASYMPTOMATIC’ COVID-19 & CANCELS TRIP – ‘IF U.S. INSISTS ON HAVING ITS OWN WAY, CHINA WILL TAKE STRONG MEASURES TO DEFEND NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY & TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY. ALL POSSIBLE CONSEQUENCES THAT ARISE FROM THIS WILL COMPLETELY BE BORNE BY THE U.S. SIDE’
Pelosi’s upcoming trip to Japan is now delayed as the House speaker has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Pelosi said she was asymptomatic and received a vaccine and booster shot.
In a Thursday editorial by former Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin, Chinese state-run news outlet Global Times said Pelosi’s visit would be “the most serious provocation by Washington to China on the Taiwan question.” It recommended that the U.S., “while the crisis in Ukraine is still ongoing,” should be “appeasing China in exchange for not increasing support for Russia. However, the US is deliberately taking the offensive toward China, hitting China’s bottom line and trying to pressure China into strategic submission.”
Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou emphasized that asking U.S. officials and dignitaries to visit is “an important part” of the office’s work, and official announcements of such trips would be made at the appropriate time.
The Kuomintang, a major political party in Taiwan, tweeted a welcoming message to Pelosi, hoping “to exchange views on matters of mutual interests during the visit.”
After the meeting, Lai tweeted, “I was pleased to meet with @SpeakerPelosi, a champion of human rights and true friend to Taiwan. We are committed to working together to strengthen the US-Taiwan partnership.”
Sunday marks the 43rd anniversary of the United States signing into law the Taiwan Relations Act, which guides ties in the absence of formal diplomatic relations and enshrines a U.S. commitment to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.
Pelosi, a long time critic of China, particularly on human rights issues, held a virtual meeting with Taiwan Vice President William Lai in January as he wrapped up a visit to the United States and Honduras. read more
Pelosi is one of the ruling Democratic Party’s most high-profile politicians, and second in the U.S. presidential line of succession after the vice president.
Taiwan has been heartened by continued U.S. support offered by the Biden administration, which has repeatedly talked of its “rock-solid” commitment to the island.
That has strained already poor Sino-U.S. relations.
In March, a delegation of former senior U.S. defence and security officials sent by President Joe Biden visited Taiwan, a strong show of support coming soon after Russia invaded Ukraine. REUTERS
