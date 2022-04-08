UNTHINKING PAS SHOWS AGAIN IT HARDLY THINKS – WE SUPPORT TALIBAN BECAUSE IT IS ISLAMIC BUT WE DON’T CONDONE VIOLENCE, SAYS PAS INFO CHIEF – YET IS NOT TALIBAN’S BRAND OF ISLAM DEPENDENT ON VIOLENCE, SUPPRESSION & COERCION? – SO WHAT TYPE OF ISLAM DOES PAS THINK IT IS SUPPORTING IF IT BACKS TALIBAN’S ISLAM?

PAS does not need the Tabilan to enhance its Islamic image as claimed by its “jealous” opponents, said the party’s information chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin.

In a statement yesterday, Khairil said the party’s open support for the Taliban is because it is the ruling government in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban government needs support to rebuild Afghanistan after its success in achieving victory and independence from colonialism.

“But, PAS does not support any form of violence that occurs in Afghanistan. Violence does not reflect the Islamic governance that PAS stands for,” he added.

Khairil justified the party’s support by claiming it was in line with foreign policies practised by Malaysia, a country typically known as a peace broker for Islamic nations and conflict-stricken regions.

A Taliban fighter guards a street in Kabul, Afghanistan

He added that PAS administrations in Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan have proven that the Islamist party upholds the wellbeing of the rakyat.

“The rights and freedom of non-Muslims are also protected.

“The Islamic image in PAS administrations in these states has not prevented development and increased foreign investment.

“This clearly proves that PAS does not need the rhetoric of political support to certain groups in order to enhance its Islamic image,” he said.

Khairil also called on all Muslims to support and uphold Islam in Afghanistan without condoning violence.

