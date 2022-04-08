HAS DAP CAUGHT THE ANWAR ‘DAYDREAMING’ VIRUS? – ANTHONY OPTIMISTIC OF KEEPING 42 FEDERAL SEATS – EVEN AS ANALYSTS PREDICT A RURAL CHINESE VOTE SWING TO BN – INDEED, WHY SHOULD DAP EXPECT LOYALTY FROM CHINESE SUPPORTERS WHO HAVE TO DEPEND MAINLY ON BUSINESSES & THE ECONOMY FOR THEIR LIVELIHOOD RATHER THAN CUSHY GOVT JOBS – WHEN DAP INSISTS ON PLAYING SAFE FOR ITS OWN POLITICAL INTERESTS RATHER THAN THEIRS – BY HANGING ONTO ‘DEADWEIGHT’ ANWAR, WHOM BY NOW EVERYONE KNOWS COULD NEVER LEAD A SUCCESSFUL MARCH TO PUTRAJAYA
DAP has a daunting challenge in defending all 42 parliamentary seats the party won in the 14th general election (GE14), Anthony Loke said.
Although hopeful, the newly appointed DAP secretary-general admitted that the party was in “some” danger of losing a few seats it won in the last election based on the new voting pattern seen in the recent Johor state polls.
Loke, however, said they would not give up those seats without a fight.
“My mission as the new leader of the party is to maintain and defend every single seat we won in the last election and hopefully we can achieve even more but the very minimum is to defend every single seat that we won in the last GE.
“Of course that is a heavy task (defending all the seats). We know certain seats are tough but we should give our best and we should prepare to the best of our ability to defend those seats,” the Seremban MP told The Malaysian Insight.
DAP, as part of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, won 42 parliamentary seats in GE14, and went on to become part of the federal government for 22 months.
The PH government collapsed following the defection of Bersatu and several PKR MPs in the infamous “Sheraton Move”.
Last month, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng said the party expects to lose up to five parliamentary seats from its present 42 after taking into account the voting pattern in Johor.
In the Johor state elections, Umno/Barisan Nasional won the super majority, leaving all other parties trailing.
Referring to the statement by Lim, Loke said the party was well aware of those five seats at stake for the upcoming elections but added the assumption could not be made solely based on the voting pattern of a single state-election result.
“I’m very cautious but at the same time realistic that we can’t make our assumptions based on the voting pattern in one state.
“We, the party, know that there are at least five parliamentary seats that we are in danger of losing,” he said.
Loke did not name the seats but spelled out why he felt that they were at risk.
“These are the seats that we won marginally in the last elections. Seats we know where the demographic is semi-rural with a large percentage of Malay voters is definitely quite vulnerable for us, and seats that we won for the first time in the last election,” he said.
Based on Loke’s explanation and a check with the Election Commission’s (EC) data, the five parliamentary seats the former transport minister might have indicated are, Raub and Bentong (both Pahang), Labis (Johor), Tenom (Sabah) and Mas Gading (Sarawak).
Four of them, Bentong, Labis, Tenom and Mas Gading, were all Barisan Nasional (BN) strongholds previously.
These seats were won for the first time by the opposition in GE14 by a small majority, not exceeding 4,000 in each constituency.
The Raub constituency in Pahang was a BN stronghold until 2013, when it was won over by DAP.
In 2018, DAP’s Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji retained the seats for the party with a majority of 3,159 against BN’s Chew Mei Fun.
Loke said that the party will be having a national retreat among the MPs and the Central Executive Committee (CEC) next week to discuss preparations for the election and also on these marginal seats. TMI
Chinese vote swing to BN largely from rural areas, says analyst
GEORGE TOWN: The recent reported swing in Chinese votes towards Barisan Nasional came largely from those living in new villages and rural areas, an analyst says.
Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said Chinese voters in the urban areas and those who are more affluent would stick with the opposition, especially DAP.
“For those in the rural new villages, their livelihoods are bound to the area’s infrastructural needs,” Oh told FMT.
“Since MCA is part of the government, they feel the need to elect its representatives to secure their infrastructural and other socio-economic needs, especially after the pandemic and attendant lockdowns hit their small businesses hard.”
He said until and unless there was a narrative similar to the lead-up to the 2018 general election, the rural Chinese would largely remain closer to BN.
Oh also spoke about the “silent Chinese” electorate, which a Penang MCA leader claimed was favouring BN.
He said the “silent Chinese” electorate was an old phenomenon. They kept their political leanings to themselves, especially when they were for the opposition, for fear of retribution by the ruling government, he said.
“BN back then seemed invincible in its stranglehold on federal power and was in a position to exact political and other forms of retribution and persecution against identified disobedient voters.
“With BN back in charge now federally, such fear naturally resurfaces,” he said.
He also dismissed as unlikely the claim that Chinese voters in Penang were turning away from DAP in favour of BN.
He said the low voter turnout in Melaka and Johor had benefitted BN but this was unlikely to happen in Penang which had a larger Chinese electorate.
“Penang people tend to be politically conscious and astute, it is practically impossible to have such a big swing of Chinese voters to BN there,” he said.
University of Tasmania’s James Chin said the current Chinese sentiment was against DAP and generally favoured BN more, but warned that the sentiment might change over time.
He said MCA’s claim about the Chinese favouring BN in Penang was just a narrative it was peddling after the BN won in Melaka and Johor.
“Those who tell you they can predict elections without knowing the actual dates or candidates are fooling themselves. It is just too early.
“We have to wait until the elections are called before we can make serious predictions,” he said. FMT