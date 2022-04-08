INDEED, WORLD WAR 3 LOOMS LARGER NOW – AS U.S. UPS ITS PROXY WAR AGAINST RUSSIA TO HOLD ONTO WORLD SUPREMACY – FINLAND, WHICH SHARES BORDERS WITH RUSSIA, NOW WANTS TO JOIN NATO – EVEN AS BIDEN TRIES TO LURE TAIWAN & OTHER ASIAN NATIONS INTO A ‘PACIFIC NATO’ – HOW CAN THERE BE PEACE IF U.S. & ALLIES KEEP POKING FIRE AROUND THE WORLD – EVEN AS THEY CONDEMN PUTIN, THEIR OWN ACTIONS OF SENDING HEAVY WEAPONS TO UKRAINE & SPEAKING LIKE WARMONGERS RATHER THAN PEACEMAKERS – RAISE SUSPICIONS ABOUT THEIR REAL MOTIVES – HOW CAN WAR NOT BE PROVOKED OR PROLONGED? – FROM DAY ONE, THE COLLATERAL DAMAGE WAS UKRAINE’S DESTRUCTION & EUROPE’S ECONOMY – WHILE THE U.S. POKES FIRE FROM AFAR & NATO, WHICH SHOULD BE DISMANTLED, GRINDS ITS DENTURES – IT’S A REAL WARNING FOR TAIWAN’S LEADERS & THE REST OF ASIA TO TRUST U.S. LAST
Finland is formally assessing potential NATO membership
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto hold a joint press conference after their meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on January 24, 2022.
The government of Finland is moving ahead with a formal assessment of whether to apply for NATO membership, and will present its findings to parliament next week, the Finnish foreign minister said in Brussels.
For decades, the Nordic nation that borders Russia has resisted invitations to join the North Atlantic security alliance. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced it to reconsider, and public opinion in Finland has swung in favor of joining NATO. Watching Russian troops invade peaceful, sovereign Ukraine has created “a situation in which we may need cooperation,” said Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, referring to NATO.
Haavisto said that if Finland’s parliament approves its application for NATO membership, it would expect member states to swiftly vote on the application. “It is clear that in this global political situation, we are ready to hurry up and put pressure on all NATO members” to quickly vote to accept Finland into the alliance, said Haavisto.
Finland shares an 800-mile border with Russia, and the Kremlin for years has tacitly threatened that if the country decides to join NATO, it would become a target for possible Russian aggression. CNBC
China Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing Taiwan
Foreign minister echoes Putin complaints about U.S. alliances
Wang affirms support for Moscow while urging talks with Kyiv
Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his annual news briefing Monday that the “real goal” of the U.S.’s Indo-Pacific strategy was to form Asia’s answer to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. China has often accused the U.S. of trying to form blocs to suppress its growth, a complaint that’s likely to attract greater attention after President Vladimir Putin cited similar grievances before his invasion of Ukraine.
“The perverse actions run counter to the common aspiration of the region for peace, development, cooperation and win-win outcomes,” Wang added. “They are doomed to fail.”
Complaints about U.S. efforts to strengthen its alliance network in Asia were among several points of contention raised by Wang in the almost two-hour briefing on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing. The senior diplomat repeatedly alluded to the U.S. as the source of problems with countries around the globe and issued some of China’s most pointed warnings yet against calls to expand U.S. ties with Taiwan.
“This would not only push Taiwan into a precarious situation, but will also bring unbearable consequences for the U.S. side,” Wang said on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing, later adding: “Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland.”
Several Asian nations — like their counterparts on Russia’s European frontier — have sought closer security ties with the U.S. to keep from being dominated by the region’s biggest player. China has active border disputes with neighbors including Japan, India and Vietnam and has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan, sending warplanes on some 960 forays through the island’s air defense identification zone last year.
The Biden administration outlined efforts to push back against growing Chinese clout in its Indo-Pacific strategy released last month. The U.S. has sought to build a coalition of democracies around the world, including both traditional treaty partners such as Japan and new grouping such as the Quad, including also Australia and India.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized China in a news conference Monday hosted by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, whose Baltic nation has been embroiled in a dispute with Beijing over Taiwan opening a representative office in its capital.
“Beijing talks a lot about the importance of upholding international order, stability, respecting sovereignty,” Blinken said. “But from its coercion of Vilnius to its failure thus far to condemn Moscow’s flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, today and in 2014, Beijing’s actions are speaking much louder than its words,” he added, referring to Moscow’s earlier seizure of Crimea.
Russia’s attack on Ukraine has undermined confidence that world powers would be able to prevent a crisis from similarly erupting over Taiwan, a democratically governed island of more than 23 million people and key global source of semiconductors. Wang dismissed the comparisons, arguing that Taiwan is part of Chinese territory — a claim President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei has rejected.
“Some, while being vocal about the principle of sovereignty on the Ukrainian issue, have kept undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Taiwan question — this is a blatant double standard,” Wang said.
Russia launched its action in Ukraine weeks after President Xi Jinping hosted Putin in Beijing and publicly declared their friendship had “no limits.” China has sought to avoid taking a position in the conflict, as it attempts to balance support for Russian efforts to challenge U.S. dominance with its interest of being regarded as a responsible major power.
‘Rock Solid’
Wang passed up another opportunity to criticize Russia’s military action or call it an “invasion,” instead saying that ties between the two countries remained “rock solid.” Russia is growing more reliant on Chinese support as it faces a barrage of U.S.-led sanctions over bloodshed in Ukraine.
“No matter how precarious and challenging the international situation may be, China and Russia will maintain a strategic focus and steadily advance our comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination,” he said.
Wang said that China would soon offer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The briefing comes as Russian forces continue their bombardment of Ukrainian cities, raising fears of mass casualties and a broader humanitarian crisis.
“China is prepared to continue playing a constructive role to facilitate dialogue for peace and work alongside the international community when needed to carry out necessary mediation,” Wang said, stopping short of clarifying whether Beijing would mediate between Kyiv and Moscow.
While both Russia and Ukraine would see China as a “credible mediator,” its ability to bring the two nations together “is uncertain,” and Beijing was unlikely to “involve itself unless it sees a negotiated solution as either close or urgent,” Eurasia Group Ltd. analysts including Neil Thomas wrote in a note.
“Chinese-mediated talks would likely accommodate Russian interests in ways that are anathema to the West,” they wrote, adding: “China’s relations with the West look set to deteriorate further unless Beijing puts more pressure on Moscow.” BBG (Updated on
Kremlin says U.S. sending weapons to Ukraine won’t help peace talks
The Kremlin criticized Washington’s decision to continue sending military supplies to Ukraine, saying it wouldn’t bode well for the outcome of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.
“Pumping weapons into Ukraine will not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian talks,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on a call with press, referring to U.S. weapons provisions to Ukraine. “Of course this will most likely have a negative effect.”
The Pentagon says it has committed more than $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24. A recent $300 million package of military supplies Washington said it is providing will include drones, armored vehicles and machine guns.
A serviceman of Ukrainian military forces holds a FGM-148 Javelin, an American-made portable anti-tank missile, at a checkpoint, where they hold a position near Kharkiv, on March 23, 2022.
Sergey Bobok | AFP | Getty Images
“Ukraine is fighting a defensive war, so this distinction between offensive and defensive weapons doesn’t actually have any real meaning in the defensive war that Ukraine is fighting,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. CNBC
War in Ukraine will be a ‘very protracted conflict’ that could stretch on for years, says General Mark Milley
Gen. Mark Milley said he believes the war in Ukraine will be a “very protracted conflict.”
“I don’t know about a decade, but at least years for sure,” he said.
He said he did not think that Putin could be deterred short of US troops being deployed in Ukraine.
“It’s a bit early, still, even though we’re a month plus into the war. There is much of the ground war left in Ukraine, but I do think this is a very protracted conflict. And I think it’s at least measured in years,” said Milley, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
“I don’t know about a decade, but at least years for sure,” he added.
“This is a very extended conflict that Russia has initiated, and I think that NATO, the United States, Ukraine, and all of the allies and partners that are supporting Ukraine are going to be involved in this for quite some time,” said Milley.
He also told Congress that invading Ukraine had been “a long-standing objective” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Milley noted that deterring Putin from his objective would require the use of US military forces and risked armed conflict with Russia — a move he said he “wouldn’t advise.”
In his testimony, Milley said the “potential for significant international conflict is increasing, not decreasing,” calling the invasion of Ukraine the “greatest threat to peace and security of Europe and perhaps the world” that he has seen in his decades serving in the military.
Milley added that the US would likely be increasing the presence of its troops in the region in the long term.
“It’s a good deterrent,” Milley said. “My advice would be to create permanent bases, but don’t permanently station, so you get the effect of permanence by rotational forces, cycling through permanent bases.”
This, he noted, would not incur the cost of moving families and housing them abroad at permanent military bases in Europe.