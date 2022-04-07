NO LAH, NOT US – BERSATU RUSHES TO DENY THEY ARE THE ‘SABOTEURS’ OF ANTI-HOPPING BILL – EVEN AS UMNO ACCUSES THEM OF PROTECTING THEIR ‘REZEKI’ OR FORTUNES

Bersatu man denies claim party against anti-hopping bill provision
PETALING JAYA: Bersatu’s information chief, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, has denied reports claiming the party is against a provision in the draft of the anti-hopping bill.
He said there had never been a collective objection as alleged, and that the party was fully committed to seeing the bill through.
“Bersatu regularly sends representatives to the dialogue sessions held on the anti-hopping bill.
“In each session we voice our views constructively to ensure the government produces the best possible draft bill for the country,” he said on Facebook.
Wan Saiful was responding to an Utusan Malaysia report alleging that Bersatu had collectively disapproved of a provision in the draft of the anti-hopping bill on the issue of holding a by-election when an MP is expelled by his party.
He pointed out that Bersatu Supreme Council member Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who is the deputy law minister, was playing an important role in preparing the draft bill.
The anti-hopping bill, which was scheduled to be tabled in a special Dewan Rakyat sitting on April 11, has been deferred again.
Law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the bill will be sent back for more study on the definition of “party-hopping”.
However, Wan Junaidi said the special Dewan Rakyat sitting next Monday would go ahead with the tabling of a constitutional amendment to facilitate the tabling of the anti-hopping bill. FMT
Cabinet has ‘political frogs’, not easy to pass anti-hopping bill – Shahrir
It is not easy for the government to table and pass the anti-party hopping bill as the cabinet also consists of “political frogs”, Umno veteran Shahrir Samad said today.
“The 39 MPs in Parliament once left their original party in the 14th general election (GE14).
“Because they jumped, either they weren’t charged or they received better positions than when they were in their original party,” Shahrir (above) said in a Facebook post today.
Yesterday, de facto Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar reportedly confirmed the proposed anti-party hopping bill will not be tabled during the special parliamentary sitting next Monday (April 11).
Instead, several sources familiar with the matter told Malaysiakini the cabinet decided to table a bill to amend some parts of the Federal Constitution that would allow for “anti-hopping” legislation in the future.
Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi questioned whether the delay was due to sabotage.
Elaborating further on party hoppers benefiting after leaving Umno, Shahrir cited how Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and Jeli MP Mustapa Mohamed were not charged for receiving alleged 1MDB-linked funds from ex-prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, unlike those who stayed in Umno, including Shahrir himself.
Other party hoppers, he said, gained influence and power after making the jump from Umno.
This includes Hamzah Zainudin, who is now home minister, and Latiff Ahmad, who became a minister after years of being a deputy minister while in Umno, Shahrir added.
“It’s rezeki (sustenance). Whether it was irresponsible, that’s another matter. It’s the sustenance that can’t be denied. But for now, it’s hard to agree on party hopping.
“Their principles are different. Some consider it a betrayal. Some defend it as an act of faith. But they all sit at the same table,” he added.
The anti-hopping bill, if it were passed, would trigger a by-election if an MP quits or is sacked from their party, joins a new party, or if an independent MP joins a party.
It is unclear what are the contents of the new bill to amend the Federal Constitution to make room for a future anti-hopping bill. MKINI