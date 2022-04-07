NO LAH, NOT US – BERSATU RUSHES TO DENY THEY ARE THE ‘SABOTEURS’ OF ANTI-HOPPING BILL – EVEN AS UMNO ACCUSES THEM OF PROTECTING THEIR ‘REZEKI’ OR FORTUNES

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu’s information chief, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, has denied reports claiming the party is against a provision in the draft of the anti-hopping bill.

He said there had never been a collective objection as alleged, and that the party was fully committed to seeing the bill through.

“Bersatu regularly sends representatives to the dialogue sessions held on the anti-hopping bill.

“In each session we voice our views constructively to ensure the government produces the best possible draft bill for the country,” he said on Facebook.

Wan Saiful was responding to an Utusan Malaysia report alleging that Bersatu had collectively disapproved of a provision in the draft of the anti-hopping bill on the issue of holding a by-election when an MP is expelled by his party.

He pointed out that Bersatu Supreme Council member Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who is the deputy law minister, was playing an important role in preparing the draft bill.

The anti-hopping bill, which was scheduled to be tabled in a special Dewan Rakyat sitting on April 11, has been deferred again.

Law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the bill will be sent back for more study on the definition of “party-hopping”.

However, Wan Junaidi said the special Dewan Rakyat sitting next Monday would go ahead with the tabling of a constitutional amendment to facilitate the tabling of the anti-hopping bill. FMT