‘FRUSTRATED’ OR NOT, MALAYSIANS WILL ONLY BELIEVE IT WHEN THEY SEE IT – NOW, ANTI-HOPPING BILL WITH ‘ENABLING CLAUSE’ TO BE TABLED AT ANOTHER SPECIAL SITTING – BUT WILL GE15 BE OVER BY THEN?

This was pledged during a meeting between Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and members of the Joint Steering Committee on Transformation and Political Stability, better known in political circles as the “MOU committee”.

In a joint statement between Wan Junaidi and committee chairperson Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the duo said both the government and Pakatan Harapan agreed to support a constitutional amendment bill that will be tabled on April 11.

This will create an “enabling clause” in Article 10 that will facilitate a new law specifically preventing MPs from switching parties.

“A preliminary draft of the bill will be distributed to the committee before April 11,” said the duo.

The duo also revealed that the special Dewan Rakyat sitting on April 11 has been extended until April 12.

As for the new bill, the duo said another special Dewan Rakyat sitting would be called by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob “soon”.

Wan Junaidi and the MOU committee members had the meeting at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur at noon today.

This is following the minister’s confirmation yesterday that the cabinet wants changes to the anti-party hopping bill that was supposed to be tabled on April 11.

Yesterday, Wan Junaidi told The Star that the anti-hopping bill has been sent back for more studies to be conducted on the definition of “party hopping”.

However, the Dewan Rakyat sitting slated for April 11 will proceed where a constitutional amendment that will facilitate the future introduction of the bill will be introduced.

Earlier today, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi asked if the delay was due to sabotage.

Reports have surfaced that the bill is purportedly facing the strongest resistance from Bersatu while PAS is said to be “on the fence”.

Previously, Harapan assured that all 90 of its MPs will support the government’s bill to amend the Federal Constitution and enact an anti-party hopping law.

With 90 MPs from Harapan on board, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government will only need to deliver 57 votes to secure a two-thirds majority and pass the bill. MKINI

I’m ‘frustrated’ over Cabinet’s deferment of anti-hopping bill, says minister

Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says as a minister, he will abide by the Cabinet’s decision. KUALA LUMPUR: Law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today admitted to being frustrated over the Cabinet’s decision to defer the tabling of the anti-hopping bill. “Personally, I’m frustrated with the Cabinet’s decision to postpone the tabling of the bill. I have been working on the bill for eight months. “However, as a Cabinet member, I have to agree with the decision,” he told reporters after a meeting with the steering committee for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on transformation and political stability. Yesterday, Wan Junaidi said the tabling of the bill had been deferred because the Cabinet did not agree to table it at a special Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled for April 11. Meanwhile, he denied claims of “political sabotage” in delaying the tabling of the bill, saying there were only disagreements in finalising certain aspects of the bill, such as the definition of “party-hopping”. Wan Junaidi also reiterated that the special sitting on April 11 will now table a constitutional amendment, which will serve as an enabling clause for the anti-hopping bill. He said the actual tabling of the anti-hopping bill will be held later, on a date that will be announced by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob after discussions with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun. FMT

