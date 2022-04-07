SURPRISINGLY, EVEN ‘VILLAGE CHAMPION’ HADI GETS ONE POINT RIGHT ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR – ‘NOW, NATO WHICH IS MADE UP OF WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES & AMERICA IS PROVOKING WAR THROUGH ITS POLITICS, ECONOMIC SANCTIONS & ITS MEDIA INFLUENCE’ – EVEN AS THE ‘WEAPONISED’ WESTERN MEDIA GETS MORE UNRECOGNISABLE EACH DAY WITH BLATANT BIAS, HYPOCRISY & ‘TORRENT OF LIES’

The Islamist party leader at the same time accused Ukraine of hiding the official number of Jewish Ukrainians, who he claims make up 40 per cent of its total population, and that the Zionists have successfully planted one of their own at the highest levels of the Ukrainian government.

“Most of Israel’s leaders are from Ukraine, or the surrounding countries like Poland, Hungary or Austria. Now the Zionists have successfully appointed a new head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who in a statement said that Ukraine needs to be saved as much as Israel — showing his true colours.

“Opportunities were given to him to speak in several Parliaments across western countries such as America, Australia, England and others. Besides that, the use of media — even in Islamic countries — also provides moral support to the Zionists,” he said in a Facebook post.

He then compared the treatment of refugees from Ukraine to victims of war in West Asia and Africa — which he claims further revealed the strong influence Zionists have on European countries.

Abdul Hadi also contended that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) had instigated Russia into making the first move by building a military presence along the Russian border.

“The Second World War was brought upon by Hitler through military provocations that eventually sparked war. Now, Nato — which is made up of western European countries and America — is provoking war through its politics, economic sanctions and its media influence.

“This began with the recruitment of new members from the former Warsaw Pact, all the way to Ukraine — a state that straddles Russia’s borders. Nato’s move to build its military might was an act of provocation that forced Russia to make the first move to safeguard itself,”

“There is also information that Ukrainian Jews did not respond to the Zionist call on immigrating to the state of Israel to strengthen the struggle of the Israel as the sole superpower that they aspire to see last until the end of time.

“Thus, the war that’s happening now forces them to immigrate to Israel, where settlements have been prepared,” he said.

On February 24, Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, and the now six-week-long invasion has forced over four million people to flee abroad, turned cities into rubble and prompted a slew of Western restrictions on Russian elites and the economy. MALAY MAIL

Russia says it will take more steps against UK media after sanctions

LONDON (Reuters) – Russia said on Wednesday it would take further measures against British media based there, after London imposed sanctions against Russian state-controlled news outlets.

Britain last week announced sanctions on 14 Russian people and entities including the state media organisations behind the RT and Sputnik news channels, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying President Vladimir Putin’s “war on Ukraine is based on a torrent of lies”.

Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova singled out Truss in a lengthy attack on British “oppression” of Russian media.

“The only thing Liz Truss has achieved as of today… is that corresponding, mirror image, symmetrical measures – call them what you will – have been taken against British media here in Russia. Have been taken and will be taken,” Zakharova told a news briefing.

Russian authorities blocked the website of Britain’s BBC on March 16 in what Zakharova said at the time was just the beginning of Moscow’s response to an “information war unleashed by the West”.

On Tuesday, a Russian parliamentary commission drafted a law under which news organisations from countries deemed to discriminate against Russian media could have their operations promptly shut down. REUTERS/ ANN

MALAY MAIL / ANN

