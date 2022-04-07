THERE IS NO ESCAPE FOR NAJIB – ‘US$1.15 BILLION STOLEN FROM SRC HAS FALLEN THROUGH THE CRACKS’ – U.S. COURT TOLD 1MDB ENTITIES USED FOR FRAUD ARE NOW BEING ‘REPURPOSED TO RECOVER MONEY’ – ‘THERE ARE COMPANIES & TRUSTS THAT ARE YET TO BE UNCOVERED RELATED TO THE FRAUD’ – EVEN AS IN MALAYSIA, EX-1MDB DIRECTOR ADMITS IN COURT BILLIONS ENDED UP IN NAJIB’S ACCOUNTS

NEW YORK: Once conduits for hundreds of millions of dollars looted from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a group of offshore entities are being repurposed to try to track down the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund’s stolen money.

Three British Virgin Islands-based companies linked to 1MDB on Tuesday filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in Florida, utilizing the section of the U.S. code that allows foreign debtors to bring proceedings in the states. Their aim is to recover a portion of the $8.5 billion allegedly stolen from 1MDB, some of which may be in the U.S., the companies said.

The offshore entities were “part of the fraud perpetrated against 1 Malaysia Development Berhad,” they said in the filing, with some likely created solely to receive stolen funds or transfer them on to other entities. They are now being overseen by administrators appointed by the Malaysian government.

The Chapter 15 filing is designed to help the administrators gather information from those involved in the deals, and seize whatever assets they’re able to locate.

Brooklyn Jury

The overseers for the funds “have identified various individuals and entities located in the United States who either participated or otherwise possess knowledge” related to the transactions at issue, according to court papers. “Some of the missing funds passed through U.S. entities, including investment managers, fund managers and other U.S. entities who provided services to the participants in the fraud.”

The move comes as a jury in Brooklyn, New York, decides the fate of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Roger Ng, who was accused of conspiring with his former boss, Tim Leissner, and Malaysian financier Jho Low to loot 1MDB. Leissner pleaded guilty and testified against Ng, while Low remains a fugitive.

The entities said U.S. Justice Department efforts to recover funds stolen in the scheme have seen some success, but they said they believed $1.15 billion stolen from 1MDB subsidiary SRC Malaysia, the parent of the funds behind Tuesday’s filing, had fallen through the cracks.

“There are companies and trusts that are yet to be uncovered related to the fraud,” lawyers for the funds said in court papers.

The case is In re SRC Strategic Resources Ltd., 22-12656, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Florida (Miami).- Bloomberg / ANN

Ex-1MDB director agrees that RM2.28bil ended in Najib’s accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: A former 1MDB director concurred with the prosecution today that a total of RM2.28 billion in funds that belonged to the government-linked company finally landed into the private bank accounts of Najib Razak between 2011 and 2014. Ismee Ismail, who was re-examined by ad hoc prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram, agreed with this after he was shown several charts that illustrated the flow of money through a layering process. During cross-examination by Najib’s lawyers earlier, the 13th prosecution witness had said that the former prime minister did not benefit from the projects and loans taken by 1MDB. Sri Ram: It was put to you (by the defence) that the accused did not benefit or it was done for the benefit of the nation. Would you like to review that answer? Ismee: Yes, from the charts, some of the funds went into Najib’s accounts. During today’s proceedings in the High Court, Sri Ram said RM60.6 million went into Najib’s accounts at AmIslamic bank here between February and June 2011 in two transactions. He said the money was from a take-up of RM5 billion in Islamic bonds issued by the Terengganu Investment Authority (TIA) state sovereign fund, which later became 1MDB. Sri Ram said this money came from Good Star Ltd, a company believed to have been owned by fugitive financier Low Taek Jho or Jho Low. Another RM90.8 million from 1MDB Energy Ltd first went to Aabar Investments PJS Ltd (BVI) and then to Blackstone Asia, a company controlled by Low through his associate, Tan Kim Loong. Sri Ram said the RM90.8 million went into Najib’s accounts between October and November 2012 in two transactions. Between March and April 2013, he said, RM2.08 billion (the US$681 million) was deposited into the former prime minister’s accounts via Tanore Finance Corp. Lastly, he said, another RM49.9 million went into Najib’s accounts in 2014. Ismee was a director of 1MDB between 2009 and 2016 and chief executive officer of Tabung Haji during the same period. Sri Ram also asked the witness what the 1MBD board’s attitude was when instructions came from Najib. “I thought it would be good, especially for a joint venture between 1MBD and PetroSaudi International, especially when I was Tabung Haji CEO,” he said. He said he had a high level of trust in Najib at that time, and that was why he did not resign from the 1MDB board as was done by its then chairman, Bakke Salleh, in 2009. Najib is standing trial on 25 charges of money laundering and abuse of power over 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion allegedly deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014. The hearing before High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.