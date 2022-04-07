ONCE IN A BLUE MOON, ZAHID GETS IT CORRECT – IS ANTI-HOPPING BILL BEING SABOTAGED? – IF SO, WHO ARE THOSE BEHIND IT IN THE PN GOVT – WHICH IS THE WEAKEST PN PARTY THAT WILL NEED ‘FROGS’ TO SURVIVE POST-GE15?

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has asked aloud if the delay in legislating laws to discourage MPs from defecting was due to sabotage.

“(The passage) of the ‘anti-hopping’ law will take a long time and is at risk of being delayed indefinitely. The delay suggests (that the government) was not serious and lacking in political will.

“Are saboteurs behind this delay?” asked Zahid on his Facebook page.

Umno has come up as a strong supporter of the so-called “anti-hopping” law, which Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob promised to legislate as part of his confidence-and-supply agreement with the Pakatan Harapan coalition signed last September.

Since 2018, both Umno and Harapan have been the victim of defections, losing 16 and 22 MPs respectively.

Initially, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who had worked on the bill for months, promised to table the new laws on March 21 was the Dewan Rakyat was in session.

However, the cabinet postponed the tabling of the bill to a special Dewan Rakyat sitting on April 11. Yesterday, the cabinet decided to change the bill altogether.

The plan now was to amend the Federal Constitution to remove hurdles for eventual anti-hopping legislation to be passed at a later date.

Zahid said this arrangement would definitely disappoint Malaysians who do not wish to see their votes wasted by lawmakers who defect.

“It is time for Umno (cabinet ministers) to be stricter in resolving this issue before it creates more unhappiness (amongst the public) who wish to see the anti-hopping law become reality,” he said.

Zahid also urged the government to review Ismail Sabri’s confidence-and-supply agreement with Harapan in view of the delay.

“This is a huge blow to Harapan who signed the agreement with the government because they are incapable of facing the next general election if Parliament is dissolved,” he said. MKINI

Cabinet defers tabling of anti-party hopping bill, says Wan Junaidi

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says the Cabinet has deferred on the tabling of the proposed anti-party hopping bill at the special Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled for April 11. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, April 6, 2022.

THE Cabinet has deferred on the tabling of the proposed anti-party hopping bill at the special Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled for April 11.

The reason given is that the definition of “party-hopping” needs more study. “Yes, it has been deferred,” said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar today. He added that the special Dewan Rakyat sitting will go ahead with the tabling of a constitutional amendment to facilitate the anti-party hopping bill at a later date. The constitutional amendments will require the approval of a two-thirds majority of the House. With this decision, the bill will be deferred for the second time since its proposal. It had first been scheduled to be tabled for first reading on March 24, the final day of the last Dewan Rakyat meeting. TMI

MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

