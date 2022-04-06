TREACHERY DOESN’T PAY – UNWANTED & UNLOVED MUHYIDDIN MAKES NO HEADWAY – AND YET BERSATU, TO HELP HIM SAVE FACE OR NOT, MANDATES HIM TO ‘EXPLORE COOPERATION’ WITH OTHER PARTIES – ‘IT IS A MANIFESTATION OF A SITUATION WHERE PEOPLE CAN’T THINK RATIONALLY WHEN THEY ARE DESPERATE’
The Bersatu Supreme Council has given a full mandate to party president Muhyiddin Yassin to explore cooperation with other political parties in facing the next general election.
In a statement, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the council arrived at the decision in its meeting yesterday, which was chaired by Muhyiddin.
“The Bersatu Supreme Council has discussed matters related to party management, the latest updates into the country’s politics and outcomes of the recent Johor state election, among others.
“Following the discussion, the Supreme Council has decided to give a full mandate to the Bersatu Political Bureau which is chaired by our party president to discuss strategies for the upcoming general election with other political parties,” Hamzah said.
In the spotlight
Bersatu’s attempt to seek support from parties outside its Perikatan Nasional coalition came into the spotlight recently when Pejuang chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that Muhyiddin had come to see him over the matter.
Mahathir claimed that Muhyiddin had asked for his support to become prime minister again, a move which analysts saw as PN’s desperate gambit if true.
Besides Pejuang, Warisan president Shafie Apdal also claimed that he was contacted by Muhyiddin to discuss forming an alliance in the 15th general election.
However, Muhyiddin, in his defence, claimed the opposite – that he was the one being wooed by other parties for cooperation instead of being the pursuer.
Mahathir was the chairperson of Bersatu before he was kicked out from the party after Muhyiddin engineered the 2020 political coup dubbed the ‘Sheraton Move’.
The coup saw Muhyiddin taking Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan, which won the people’s mandate in the 2018 general election and caused the coalition to lose its grip on the federal power.
Muhyiddin then entered another alliance with Umno-led BN, which Harapan defeated in 2018, and PAS to form what they later called PN federal government, which was supported by several other parties, including Sarawak’s GPS coalition.
He was then made the country’s prime minister by the new alliance.
However, Muhyiddin’s leadership also did not last long when Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced on July 8 last year that the party had decided to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin, and called for his resignation.
Umno had also openly declared that they would no longer cooperate with Bersatu in the next general election, a decision which has already been reflected in the recent state elections which saw BN and PN contesting against each other. MKINI
Muhyiddin reaching out to Dr M ‘a desperate gambit’ – analysts
Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s reaching out to Pejuang for support would have been a desperate gambit for Perikatan Nasional, according to analysts, if Pejuang founder Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s allegations were true.
A former Universiti Teknologi Malaysia lecturer, Azmi Hassan, said this is because it is difficult for Perikatan Nasional to be accepted by any opposition party after its previous betrayal.
“So, when Muhyiddin reached out to Pejuang, it showed PN is in a desperate situation since they have reached out knowing the offer will be rejected.
“It is a manifestation of a situation where people can’t think rationally when they are desperate,” Azmi told Malaysiakini when asked.
Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi (photo, above)said Bersatu should use the time it still has to strengthen its cooperation with PAS instead, to prepare for the 15th general election.
“It is better for Muhyiddin to use the remaining time to strengthen relations with PAS and ensure PAS and Bersatu’s grassroots become stronger and prepare themselves for the general election.
‘Pro-Bersatu Umno leaders have become quieter’
“Moreover, the pro-Bersatu Umno leaders have become quieter after Mahathir revealed that Muhyiddin has met him – and said he wants to become prime minister again and wants Mahathir’s cooperation. Warisan and PKR were also approached by Muhyiddin,” the associate professor said.
On April 1, Mahathir claimed Muhyiddin had asked him to support his bid to become prime minister again and went on to add that he doesn’t know why Muhyiddin wanted his support.
However, Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal disputed this and claimed it was Mahathir who initiated communications.
Muhyiddin later said it was leaders of other parties, including Pejuang, that reached out to him for a possible pact for the 15th general election, which prompted him to meet opposition party leaders.
Meanwhile, Azmi is puzzled over why Muhyiddin would seek Pejuang’s support after the party’s poor showing in the recent Johor state election.
‘Pejuang has nothing to offer…’
“I wonder why he reached out to Pejuang. Firstly, Pejuang has nothing to offer, based on the Johor state election results.
“But the reality is that Pejuang was founded because of Muhyiddin’s ploys. So, I’m not sure who advised Muhyiddin to reach out to Pejuang, since Pejuang would certainly reject Muhyiddin,” Azmi added.
Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman views Muhyiddin’s attempts to form alliances with Harapan, Warisan or Pejuang as futile since the parties don’t agree on many key issues, including the question of who should be the next prime minister.
This could be seen when Pejuang touted Warisan president Shafie Apdal as a candidate for the top post, while Harapan coalition member PKR wants its president Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister.
“PKR’s grassroots would certainly reject any cooperation with Pejuang, which has ruled out Anwar as a candidate for the premiership.
“Bersatu, meanwhile, is seen as a traitor by Harapan by exiting Harapan and causing the Harapan-led government to collapse. It would be difficult for Harapan to cooperate with Bersatu when Bersatu could backstab them again at any time,” Awang Azman said.
While acknowledging that Muhyiddin has made his own contribution to the nation by helming the country in the opening months of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said Malaysians want the country to move on with a line-up of new leaders.
“(They don’t want) a recycled prime minister who was heavily criticised by the people during the pandemic to the point where he couldn’t stand it anymore and was toppled by the allies,” Awang Azman added. MKINI
