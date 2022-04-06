TREACHERY DOESN’T PAY – UNWANTED & UNLOVED MUHYIDDIN MAKES NO HEADWAY – AND YET BERSATU, TO HELP HIM SAVE FACE OR NOT, MANDATES HIM TO ‘EXPLORE COOPERATION’ WITH OTHER PARTIES – ‘IT IS A MANIFESTATION OF A SITUATION WHERE PEOPLE CAN’T THINK RATIONALLY WHEN THEY ARE DESPERATE’

The Bersatu Supreme Council has given a full mandate to party president Muhyiddin Yassin to explore cooperation with other political parties in facing the next general election.

In a statement, Bersatu secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin said the council arrived at the decision in its meeting yesterday, which was chaired by Muhyiddin.

“The Bersatu Supreme Council has discussed matters related to party management, the latest updates into the country’s politics and outcomes of the recent Johor state election, among others.

“Following the discussion, the Supreme Council has decided to give a full mandate to the Bersatu Political Bureau which is chaired by our party president to discuss strategies for the upcoming general election with other political parties,” Hamzah said.

In the spotlight

Bersatu’s attempt to seek support from parties outside its Perikatan Nasional coalition came into the spotlight recently when Pejuang chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad revealed that Muhyiddin had come to see him over the matter.

Mahathir claimed that Muhyiddin had asked for his support to become prime minister again, a move which analysts saw as PN’s desperate gambit if true.

Former Bersatu chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad

Besides Pejuang, Warisan president Shafie Apdal also claimed that he was contacted by Muhyiddin to discuss forming an alliance in the 15th general election.

However, Muhyiddin, in his defence, claimed the opposite – that he was the one being wooed by other parties for cooperation instead of being the pursuer.

Mahathir was the chairperson of Bersatu before he was kicked out from the party after Muhyiddin engineered the 2020 political coup dubbed the ‘Sheraton Move’.

The coup saw Muhyiddin taking Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan, which won the people’s mandate in the 2018 general election and caused the coalition to lose its grip on the federal power.

Muhyiddin then entered another alliance with Umno-led BN, which Harapan defeated in 2018, and PAS to form what they later called PN federal government, which was supported by several other parties, including Sarawak’s GPS coalition.

He was then made the country’s prime minister by the new alliance.

However, Muhyiddin’s leadership also did not last long when Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced on July 8 last year that the party had decided to withdraw its support for Muhyiddin, and called for his resignation.

Umno had also openly declared that they would no longer cooperate with Bersatu in the next general election, a decision which has already been reflected in the recent state elections which saw BN and PN contesting against each other. MKINI