UNABLE TO EVER PROGRESS, ALWAYS WEAK & FOREVER IN NEED OF A PROTECTOR – RAFIZI WARNS BERSATU NOT TO PARROT UMNO’S POLITICAL MODUS OPERANDI – ‘IT IS TO BERSATU’S DETRIMENT IF THEY ASSUME THAT MALAYS ARE NEO-FEUDAL & TRIBAL’
Report: Pushing tired tropes about Malays will chip away at votes, Rafizi tells Bersatu senator
“It is to Bersatu’s detriment if they assume that Malays are neo-feudal and tribal,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.
“Those voters who voted for Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Johor didn’t do so because Bersatu is seen as a better protector. It is more of a protest vote against Harapan because they used to vote for Harapan but were unhappy with its performance or narratives.
“The fact that they didn’t swing back to Umno confirms that they are not feudal or tribal (if the logic that Malays require a feudal lord, well Umno is the most feudal of it all),” Rafizi added.
However, he also cautioned PH to get its narrative straight, or risk Bersatu and Umno reaping all the benefits.
“As those voters who reject Umno’s track record of corruption don’t mind giving Bersatu and PN a protest vote.
“It is precisely because Malay voters are a lot more sophisticated that Harapan must work its narratives to convince voters it has solutions and competence to resolve the key economic issues the people are facing.
“Just as Malay voters can switch to Bersatu and PN (after voting for Harapan in 2018), they can easily swing back to Harapan when they are convinced that Harapan can become a better government,” he added.
He however welcomed Bersatu to stay its course and to continue believing that Malays are neo-feudal as the majority of fence-sitting Malay voters do not like to be talked down to.
“Carry on with this and Bersatu will see its votes shrinking,” he said.
