UNIMAGINATIVE OR NOT, DAP’S NEW BOSS ANTHONY LOKE PLODS ON – WAITING FOR GE15 TO TAKE OUT ANWAR – FOR HOW CAN ANWAR HOPE TO BE PM WHEN HIS PKR IS UNLIKELY TO WIN MORE 5 TO 7 SEATS – BUT BY NOT BEING PROACTIVE & CREATING A NEW NARRATIVE FOR PAKATAN, ANTHONY ALSO PUTS AT RISK DAP’S OWN SEATS – EVEN AS SARAWAK DAP, UNBURDENED BY TIES TO ‘MILLSTONE’ ANWAR, PUSHES AHEAD TO LEAD TALKS ON UNITING THE STATE’S OPPOSITION – INDEED, THE CHICKENS WILL COME HOME TO ROOST FOR ANWAR FOR HIS LAZINESS & TOXIC POLITICS, OPTING TO FOCUS ON HIMSELF WHILE BLOCKING OUT BETTER & MORE ENEGETIC CONTENDERS – YET DAP & AMANAH WILL BE THE COLLATERAL DAMAGE

New DAP boss hints at ‘structural change’ in PH next GE

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has hinted at changes in the way that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will contest the next general election, including a possible break from more than two decades of the strategy of pushing Anwar Ibrahim as candidate for prime minister, in remarks that point to the opposition coalition struggling to stay relevant after its historic rise and fall since the last polls.

Loke also underlined the need for parties to agree on the use of a common logo, weeks after PKR president Anwar’s decision to ditch the coalition’s logo during the Johor state election.

“If we can’t even fulfil this condition, then PH’s structure definitely has to be changed,” Loke, who took over from DAP strongman Lim Guan Eng two weeks ago to helm PH’s most influential component, told Chinese-language daily Sin Chew.

PKR had contested in the recent Johor election using its own oval-shaped logo, leaving fellow PH components DAP and Amanah alone in using the coalition’s banner which it adopted after winning the federal government in 2018.

This followed the party’s dismal performance at the earlier elections in Melaka and Sarawak.

PKR’s decision to contest under its own logo had sparked questions about unity and stability within the coalition, with DAP and Amanah saying that political allies and coalition partners should “stay together in good times, and in bad times”.

“As a coalition, Amanah and DAP would prefer all PH allies to unite under the same symbol with a common purpose and a shared political agenda,” the parties had said.

Loke said if PH could not even negotiate and come to a decision on the use of a common logo, its structure would “definitely have to change”.

“Relationships will also be different, if that happens,” he said, adding however that he still has confidence in Anwar.

“Not just our policies and ideologies. Our steps must be in unison, then only can we build up voters’ confidence in us.”

PM candidate

Loke said that PH’s strategy for the 15th general election, which must be called by May next year, should shift from emphasising who will become the prime minister.

Loke said there was “great resentment towards political figures” among the voters.

“If you only talk about who becomes prime minister, to the voters, politicians only want power.”

He also said that PH’s politics should be based on agenda and not personality driven.

“We should discuss what our agenda is, what is the power for, what is our agenda, and not just talk about who should be prime minister.

Anwar has been the prime ministerial candidate for every opposition coalition since the 1999 general election, a year after he was sacked from the government by then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Loke said that “so far”, Anwar was still the coalition’s nominee for prime minister.

“But I say, the main thing is how we can win back the people’s confidence.

“If we win their confidence and we win a majority of the seats in Parliament, then the problem of who will be prime minister can definitely be solved within 24 hours,” he added. MALAYSIA NOW

Sarawak DAP to lead talks on uniting opposition for GE15

DAP won only two out of the 24 seats it contested in Sarawak elections last December, compared with the seven it won in the previous state polls.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak DAP will form a committee to initiate talks with other opposition parties in the state to take on Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the next general election (GE15).

The committee will be headed by the state chapter’s deputy chair Alice Lau, secretary Alan Ling, and treasurer Chiew Chiu Sing, Astro Awani reported.

Sarawak DAP said that it would also raise the matter up with the Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership.

“Sarawak DAP realises the importance of GE15 in resetting the country and preventing it from going down the path of incompetency, religious extremism, and kleptocrats returning to power,” the party was quoted as saying.

Sarawak DAP went on to say that it welcomed any form of collaboration.

On April 3, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen was reported to have said that based on the recent state elections results, it was “obvious” that there was a need for the major opposition parties in Sarawak to work together to take on GPS.

PH suffered a huge setback in Sarawak after its mainstay DAP was crushed in the state elections in December while PKR was completely wiped out.

DAP only won two of the 24 seats it contested while PKR lost in all its 28 seats. Amanah, which contested eight seats, also failed to win a single seat.

In the previous state elections, held in May 2016, DAP won seven seats while PKR won three. FMT

