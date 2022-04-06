SOMETIMES WHAT YOU WIN AT GENTING IS NOT MONEY – MAN MIRACULOUSLY SURVIVES 80M PLUNGE DOWN RAVINE

BENTONG: A man miraculously survived after his car plunged 80m down a ravine at KM5.6 of Jalan Genting Highlands near the hilltop resort here today.

The 48-year-old man sustained injuries to his neck and chest in the accident that occurred at 9am. He was rescued and taken to Selayang Hospital in Selangor for treatment, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

According to Bentong district police chief Zaiham Mohd Kahar, police were alerted by motorists that a car that was heading to the hilltop resort went off the road and plunged into a ravine not far from where a slope construction site was located.

“Investigations revealed the man had lost control of the wheel before crashing into the safety cones at the construction site. The vehicle then plunged into the 80m deep ravine.

“We urge those who were at the scene to come forward to assist in our investigation,” he was quoted as saying by the daily.

Zaiham added that the accident will be probed under Section 43 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, Genting Highlands fire and rescue department deputy chief Norzaide Zainudin said that his rescuers had to look for an alternative route to bring the victim out of the ravine.

“Before firemen reached the victim, one of the construction workers managed to go down the ravine to check on the victim. Since the slope was too steep, firemen had to carry the victim out on a stretcher for about 100m through some bushes before taking him to a waiting ambulance.

“The victim was not trapped inside the car and was able to communicate with rescuers about his condition. The car landed at the edge of the cemented section along the slope,” NST quoted him as saying.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

