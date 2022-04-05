‘I, OF COURSE, REJECTED THE PROPOSAL’ – INDONESIA THROWS OUT ISMAIL SABRI’S CRACK-BRAINED PLAN TO MAKE ‘BAHASA MELAYU’ THE OFFICIAL LANGUAGE OF ASEAN AS WELL AS BETWEEN THE 2 COUNTRIES – INDEED WHY WOULD INDONESIA, WHOSE POPULATION IS ALMOST 10 TIMES THAT OF MALAYSIA’S, AGREE WHEN THEIR OWN ‘BAHASA INDONESIA’ IS MUCH MORE WIDELY SPOKEN & USED
Report: Indonesia rebuffs Ismail Sabri’s Bahasa Melayu overtures
“I, as minister of education and culture, research and technology, of course, rejected the proposal.
Nadiem was also of the view that the Indonesian language is the more appropriate choice as the official language of Asean considering its historical, legal and linguistic advantages.
Nadiem, who is also the former CEO of Go-Jek, explained that Bahasa Indonesia has become the most widely-spoken language in South-east Asia.
In fact, through his assessment, he said the reach of the Indonesian language extends to 47 countries around the world.
Furthermore, he said, the Bahasa Indonesia for Foreign Speakers, or Bahasa Indonesia Untuk Penutur Asing (BIPA), had also been offered by 428 institutions, both facilitated by the Language Development and Development Agency of the Indonesia’s Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, Research and Technology, as well as those conducted independently by BIPA activists, governments and institutions around the world.
It was reported that Malaysia wants to have Bahasa Melayu or Malay recognised as a ‘second language’ by the Asean.
Ismail Sabri had said the aim was to raise the profile of the national language on the international stage.
Asean is a regional grouping that promotes economic, political, security and socio-cultural cooperation among its 10 members: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
MALAY MAIL
.