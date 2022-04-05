APRIL 11 IS ON – ISMAIL SABRI PROMISES TO TABLE ANTI-PARTY HOPPING BILL – EVEN AS PAKATAN REMINDS HIM HIGHWAY TOLL FREEZE JUST A ‘MERE CONTINUATION’ OF ITS 2019 POLICY

Anti-party hopping bill will be tabled on April 11, says PM

PARLIAMENT will sit to debate the anti-party hopping bill on April 11 as planned, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told Pakatan Harapan (PH) today.

The coalition’s presidential council in a statement assured the head of government that it is committed to the bill’s passage and will support it.

“The prime minister is committed (to ensuring) there will not be any changes to the special sitting on April 11. The PH presidential council assures (him) that all PH MPs will give support for the purpose of approving this constitutional amendment.”

The statement was issued by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar last week said the special sitting to table the bill is not a certainty as it is subject to cabinet approval

“I will have to table it at the meeting. During that time, I have got to convince everyone. If any cabinet member rejects it, then it is up to the prime minister to make the final decision.”

He said he cannot speak for “everyone” (cabinet members) on the date.

He said as far as he is concerned, he has “prepared everything” for the special session on April 11.

The bill, which will make party-hopping illegal, was supposed to be tabled last month. It is a major point of interest for the opposition

The PH government collapsed after just 22 months in power due to MPs switching allegiances.

The anti-party hopping bill and limiting the tenure of the prime minister are parts of the memorandum of understanding for political stability and transformation signed between the government and PH.

The agreement was signed on September 14 and focuses on six areas of reform.

The PH presidential council said Anwar also raised the issue of MySejahtera during the meet, but did not not share any other detail. TMI

PAKATAN Harapan has said the government’s takeover of four Klang Valley highways is a continuation of policies it introduced when it was in power in 2019.

In a statement, the PH’s presidential council said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement yesterday was a PH policy that the current administration has continued to the end. “This proves that if PH had continued to govern for more than 22 months and the Sheraton Move did not happen, policies that would have been able to help the people would have been implemented,” it said in the statement. Yesterday, Ismail announced that the government had agreed not to increase tolls for Klang Valley highways LDP, SMART, SPRINT and Kesas under a proposal to restructure the toll concessions for these trunk roads. He said, as a result, the existing toll rates will remain until the end of their respective concession periods. In a statement, Ismail said that the restructuring plan would be able to save compensation payments from January 2022 until the expiration of the concession period. “The net savings for toll subsidy payments for the four highways is estimated to be at least RM4.3 billion,” he said. Today, PH said it had mooted discounts of up to 30% for eight hours a day on the highways in question, while making them toll-free for the remaining off-peak 16 hours. PH added that it had reduced told rates on the North-South Highway by 18%. The coalition further suggested the government continue to explore discounts on these four highways. Meanwhile, the council urged the government to explain to Parliament the ownership of Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Bhd (ALR), especially in terms of its financial responsibilities and transparency of its expenditure. The non-profit ALR was incorporated as part of the government’s plan to restructure the concessions with no increase in toll charges or having to pay compensation. TMI

